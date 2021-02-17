HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and email migration expert shares tips to ensure a successful email migration for law firms in a new article on its website. The informative article first encourages readers to involve lawyers and other key stakeholders in the planning process.
The author then shares additional tips, including reviewing what data to migrate and understanding the security and compliance requirements up front. He urges readers to use the migration as an opportunity to beef up security and to proactively automate email policies.
"Moving years of accumulated email to a new system safely and securely can prove challenging," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "But email migration for law firms does not need to be an exercise in frustration."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Email Migration for Law Firms: 7 Tips to Ensure Success."
Involve Lawyers in Creating a Migration Plan
"Creating and following a step-by-step migration plan can mean the difference between success and failure. Begin by involving key stakeholders in the planning process. This should include not only the migration consultants and IT personnel, but also the lawyers themselves. Involving the lawyers up front will help avoid unnecessary risk."
Determine What Data to Migrate
"Lawyers send and receive hundreds of emails daily, including many large attachments. Data from years earlier may no longer fall under retention requirements. In fact, saving some old emails may actually pose unnecessary risk. Additionally, large amounts of data increase the time and cost of the migration process."
Use the Opportunity to Beef Up Security
"An email migration presents the perfect opportunity to assess and upgrade law firm data security, as end users already expect change. Two good places to start include implementing multi-factor authentication (MFA) and ensuring solid email encryption. These add critical security layers that help regulatory compliance and prevent costly data breaches."
"Also, serious consideration should be given to protecting where the data will be residing. This includes forced encryption of laptops and mobile device security and management. Hence, the data cannot be accessed even if the device is lost or compromised."
Consultants Smooth Email Migration for Law Firms
Moving hundreds or thousands of mailboxes to a new system is complicated. A botched migration process will result in lost productivity and sometimes damaging data loss. However, when law firms partner with reputable email migration experts, they tap into valuable tools and expertise.
The consultants at Messaging Architects bring decades of experience with complex email migrations. They will help conduct a detailed pre-migration assessment and planning to ensure a smooth process, from kickoff through end-user training. And they help to configure systems properly to keep data secure and automate email policies.
