WINTER SPRINGS, Fla., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an effort to introduce their talented creative team to a broader set of companies across the country, 78Madison is launching a Manic Monday's Creative Challenge, whereby they will take on one new "challenge client" per month and develop FOR FREE, a creative campaign or project of the clients choosing. No contract. No promises of continuing to utilize 78Madison for future work. Simply a program targeted at brands who are not only bold enough to try something new, but open-minded enough to give a smaller boutique agency the chance to surprise them.
On the first Monday of every month, starting in October 2021, companies from around the U.S. can send in parameters for a specific creative project they'd like 78Madison to work on, and when they need it done. On the first Tuesday of each month, 78Madison will select one entry, and begin the communication process with the selected company. If everyone agrees to the rules, the work will begin.
Asked what "rules" exist with the Manic Monday's Challenge, Joe Bouch, CEO of 78Madison indicated that there were a couple of parameters. "First, the challenge is for design work only – no backend buildouts of digital or website initiatives if that happens to be the project at hand. Second, expenses, if any, will be paid by the client, such as stock photography, FedEx charges, etc." Bouch went on to say, "There are no gotcha moments. We simply want to show off the creative talent that 78Madison has displayed for clients for the past 40 years - to organizations in Florida, throughout the southeast, and nationally that may not have ever heard of us."
Submissions can be made via 78Madisons contact us form which can be found at 78Madison.com. In the comment/message section, outline the parameters of your Manic Monday submission.
78Madison CEO Joe Bouch explained the overall reason for the Manic Monday Challenge is the ever-growing sense that clients are looking for agency partners who are every bit as passionate about their marketing issues as they are. To hook up with designers and copywriters who think about creative solutions when walking their dog; strategists who go for coffee just to come up with more angles; and account managers who walk the aisles of their client's stores, wear their clothes, drink their beer, or attend their events. Teams that are all-in as the brand's biggest fans.
That's what 78Madison does, because it we don't, we'll never compete on a broader scale. "Perhaps no one expects us to go toe-to-toe with a large agency when it comes to overall capabilities, noted Bouch, "but when it comes to ideas, we can't afford to come up short, and won't. We are nimble, motivated, and convinced that if our team doesn't work in concert on behalf of our clients, every day, we're out of business by nightfall." Speed, passion, and collaboration.
About 78Madison
78Madison is a 40-year-old full-service marketing communications firm located in Winter Springs/Orlando, Florida. Here you'll find people from many disciplines: creative, web, digital, social, media, PR and more, who share a common bond - a passion to do great work. Our people specialize in specific areas of marketing, and collectively deliver clients what they need to move their businesses forward. Sometimes it's an ad. Sometimes it's a website, direct mail piece, digital campaign, influencer marketing initiative, internet banner, or one of the million other things we create. Most often it's a combination – a full, multimedia campaign. Other times, it's not advertising at all. We develop strategies and solutions as diverse as our client base. It's all intrusive and compelling.
Having spent 12 formative years learning his trade on Madison Avenue in New York City, CEO Joe Bouch is a veteran agency executive who has been the strategic lead for thousands of campaigns. Insightful strategies that reflect the realities of the marketplace; new-world tactics that cut through the clutter; and custom solutions that help ensure the success. It's what separates us from the pack…and separates our clients from their competition. Check the agency out at 78Madison.com or ask questions to jbouch@78madison.com.
