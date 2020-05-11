- 7ACRES launches interactive website to help consumers find their cannabis taste preferences, meetyourtastebuds.com.
- When choosing cannabis, THC is only part of the story; let your taste buds guide you.
TORONTO, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - 7ACRES, a division of The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. ("Supreme Cannabis" or the "Company") (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1) is excited to announce the launch of meetyourtastebuds.com, an interactive website designed to help consumers across the country find the perfect strain.
Whether consumers have enjoyed cannabis for years or just recently started their cannabis journey, 7ACRES is encouraging everyone to focus on what tastes delicious. Cannabis shares common flavours with many items people eat or drink every day, such as citrus and spice. By answering a few questions about your individual taste preferences at meetyourtastebuds.com, consumers will receive a personalized recommendation of a 7ACRES cultivar specifically selected for them.
"We are very excited to launch this interactive tool and help consumers distinguish their cannabis taste preferences. Taste plays a big part in a user's cannabis experience and, along with look and smell, can be a good differentiator of quality cannabis," said Nicole Sale, VP, Marketing & Communications. "During this difficult time of social distancing, consumers may not be able to engage budtenders as easily as they used to. Meetyourtastebuds.com can act as another source of information for those shopping from home."
Since legalization, many consumers have come to believe that THC is the primary trait to distinguish high quality from low quality cannabis strains. While THC can be important, so is the look, smell and taste of the flower. Strong, pungent sensory characteristics are key indicators of high end cannabis and should also be considered when purchasing. 7ACRES grows cannabis cultivars that respect the plant, offering unique aromatic notes and complex flavours to satisfy a wide variety of tastes. Cannabis is complex but finding a strain that excites consumers taste buds shouldn't be.
Visit MEETYOURTASTEBUDS.COM to find your flavour and learn more. Your taste buds will thank you.
About 7ACRES.
7ACRES takes pride in growing High End Cannabis that respects each cultivar's genetic lineage and history in Kincardine, Ontario. They are committed to providing enthusiasts with hand-crafted cannabis flower and pre-rolls that delivers an uncompromised experience. 7ACRES products are crafted by knowledgeable cannabis minds, who share a passion for the product; from seed, to package. Every effort is made to ensure that each harvest is greater than the last and celebrated with better aroma and flavour. Follow along on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
Respect the Plant.
About Supreme Cannabis.
The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc., (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1), is a global diversified portfolio of distinct cannabis companies, products and brands. Since 2014, the Company has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing, premium plant-driven lifestyle companies. Supreme Cannabis' portfolio of brands caters to diverse consumer experiences, with brands and products that address recreational, wellness, medicinal and new consumer preferences.
The Company's brand portfolio includes, 7ACRES, Blissco, Truverra, Sugarleaf by 7AC and Khalifa Kush Enterprises Canada. Supreme Cannabis' brands are backed by a focused suite of world-class operating assets that serve key functions in the value chain, including, scaled cultivation, value-add processing, centralized manufacturing and product testing and R&D. Follow the Company on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.
We simply grow better.
Forward-Looking Information.
Certain statements made in this press release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to anticipated events or results. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "could", "should", "would", "outlook", "forecast", "anticipate", "foresee", "continue" or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking information is current as of the date it is made and is based on reasonable estimates and assumptions made by us at the relevant time in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, we do not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws in Canada. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct.
Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information as discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form dated September 17, 2019 ("AIF"). A copy of the AIF and the Company's other publicly filed documents can be accessed under the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information.