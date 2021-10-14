VENICE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 8i, the market leader in the capture, transformation, and streaming of holograms (aka volumetric video or 3D video), today announced the launch of Real-time Holograms. 8i's technology represents a fundamental advancement in volumetric video that enables the future of communication in 3D, where real people — not avatars — are broadcast live into immersive digital environments within seconds. View a short video of how real-time holograms work here.
Historically, rendering volumetric video could take days, even weeks, to process a worthy asset. However, with 8i's advancement in machine learning and computer vision, this once arduous process can now be completed within milliseconds, enabling people to be broadcast live in 3D. Real-time holograms unlock a new way of content consumption, enabling participants to literally choose their viewpoint, zoom in and out, or even walk around the performer, speaker, or presenter depending on which way they choose to interact — be it through browser, augmented reality, or virtual reality. The result is a profound shift for dozens of use cases for immersive experiences, including presentations and events, sports and entertainment, education and training, e-commerce and more.
"Holograms are no longer the stuff of science fiction. Real-time holograms empower an entirely new range of experiences for consumers that will foster deeper communication and connection, put you in the front row of a concert or sporting event, eliminate barriers of entry and democratize open access to education, training, information and resources — and ultimately level the playing field between the haves and have nots," said Hayes Mackaman, CEO of 8i. "We are creating and delivering interactive content directly to the consumer. Consumers will be able to experience, interact with and replay content in a totally new, immersive way from any angle or perspective, ushering in a new era in the way society communicates, learns, works and plays. Across all industries, there are multiple opportunities and use cases for real-time holograms to enhance our daily lives."
How Real-time Holograms Work.
Producing real-time holograms involves all of the following transpiring — within milliseconds:
- Recording volumetric video from an array of computer vision cameras;
- Fusing the footage from multiple camera angles in real-time into a single 3D asset;
- Leveraging proprietary machine learning algorithms to compress the 3D footage into a streamable size, and lastly,
- Distributing it to any device — either as a WebAR experience on a smartphone or tablet powered by 8th Wall, or as a WebXR experience through a VR headset or any web browser.
The use cases and benefits of real-time holograms are expansive, and include: immersive keynotes and presentations, live 3D concerts and performances, live sports and entertainment events in 3D, immersive training and education experiences, personal fitness, live immersive shopping and beyond. Viewers can see a performer broadcast live inside of an immersive VR scene while wearing a head mounted display (HMD), watch it through any web browser from any angle, or experience the performer in their physical space through augmented reality on their smartphone or tablet.
The announcement of real-time holograms took place at an exclusive launch event earlier today — The World's First Livestreamed Hologram Interview — where 8i CEO Hayes Mackaman and 8th Wall CEO, Erik Murphy-Chutorian were interviewed by AR/VR industry influencer, Catherine Henry, in real-time volumetric 3D video and broadcast live in front of a Zoom audience of senior executives across multiple industries, including technology, media and entertainment, press and AR/VR influencers.
Contact hi@8i.com to schedule a demo or visit https://www.8i.com to learn more.
About 8i
Founded in 2014, 8i is an industry leading hologram technology (aka volumetric video / 3D video) company on a mission to improve the way people communicate, learn, work, shop and play. We provide an end-to-end solution to capture, transform and stream holograms that can be experienced through any device, browser or VR/AR headset. We put real people — not avatars — inside of immersive 3D experiences, either pre-recorded or in real-time, leading to more authentic human connection in digital worlds and the metaverse. 8i empowers new dimensions of experiencing content, with profound use cases, including immersive presentations and events, education and training, sports and entertainment, e-commerce, healthcare, and more. Our customers span forward-thinking organizations across technology, media and entertainment, retail and government, including Softbank, the U.S. Army, Google, Verizon and Walmart.
8i is a privately held company based in Venice, California, with offices in Chicago and Wellington, New Zealand, and is backed by VCs and strategic investors, including One Ventures, Verizon, RRE, LG Tech Ventures, Founder's Fund and Hearst. Learn more at https://8i.com.
