REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Oracle announced that 8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, is using Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to power its secure Jitsi.org and 8x8 video meeting solutions as it scales to handle explosive growth in users. 8x8 has seen a significant increase in usage across its private and secure video meetings solutions, including Jitsi Meet and 8x8 Video Meetings, exceeding 20 million monthly active users worldwide1, as video conferencing has become the standard communication tool during this critical time. 8x8 moved its video meetings services from AWS to Oracle for substantial performance enhancements -- experiencing more than a 25 percent increase in performance per node on Oracle Gen 2 Cloud Infrastructure when compared with the previous cloud provider -- global reach, and savings of more than 80 percent in network outbound costs.
Demand for technology that enables public and private organizations of every size around the world to stay connected has driven explosive growth in video conferencing in recent months in areas such as remote working and customer engagement, distance learning and telehealth. Some organizations relying on Jitsi Meet and 8x8 Video Meetings services during the ongoing pandemic include WeSchool in Italy, Every Child Pediatrics and Retreat Behavioral Health in the US, and Bionical Solutions in the UK.
To support the rapid change in the way businesses, organizations, health care providers and educators work, the 8x8 video meetings platform needed to hyperscale quickly to support demand. As 8x8 expanded its offerings and global reach, its customers consumed a tremendous amount of network bandwidth and compute, which exceeded 1.5 petabytes a day of egress network traffic and was increasing day by day. Running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure gives 8x8 scale, performance, and low network latency and allows it to focus on serving millions of end users. While this performance is critical for its growth, equally important is the significant reduction in cost for compute and network services. Across every essential service to 8x8 – compute, network transfer, and storage - Oracle Cloud was significantly less expensive than AWS.
"We're incredibly proud to help businesses, organizations, educators, and health professionals stay connected during this challenging time. As global demand on our video meetings platform grew exponentially, we needed a partner to scale rapidly and cost effectively with us," said Vik Verma, CEO, 8x8. "Oracle Cloud Infrastructure provides industry-leading security, global reach and an unmatched level of support combined with exceptional price and performance that we need now and in the future. The added benefit of a strong go-to-market opportunity on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace was also a key differentiator for this partnership."
8x8 is a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) and will expand its go-to-market reach with Oracle. 8x8 video meetings solutions are available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, where customers can search for available applications and services to find the best business solutions for their organization.
"As the world redefines the way we communicate, video conferencing has become a critical service and one of our fastest-growing segments," said Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president, development, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "Oracle's Gen 2 Cloud Infrastructure provides the right platform for resource intensive applications like video conferencing and streaming content at a price that removes barriers for 8x8 to accelerate onboarding more end-users. We're excited to work with 8x8 as it joins the Oracle Cloud Marketplace where our enterprise customers can easily access its video conferencing service."
Over 20 Million Video Meetings Monthly Active Users Worldwide1
8x8 is the main contributor to the Jitsi.org open-source secure video meetings technology, and the standalone and integrated versions of 8x8 Video Meetings are powered by Jitsi. The Jitsi.org code has been hardened with over a million downloads and is embedded in applications like banking video conferencing, education-as-a-service platforms, and home security applications globally.
8x8 Video Meetings utilizes the WebRTC standard, which enables attendees to instantly join meetings without any downloads or plugins required. 8x8 Video Meetings is also packaged with 8x8 X Series meeting the needs of businesses with a mobile and remote workforce by providing a highly reliable and resilient solution across desktop and mobile devices for voice, video conferencing, chat, contact center, APIs and advanced analytics built on an open cloud technology platform. This allows companies to rapidly unify a distributed workforce and enable flexible workstyles. It is also offered with 8x8 Express, which is for small organizations and teams that require a complete, preconfigured business phone system with a dedicated business number, video meetings and messaging in a single desktop and mobile application.
For the latest 8x8 video meetings solutions usage statistics, user stories and social posts updated daily, visit https://www.8x8.com/live.
1 A Monthly Active User is defined as a unique user who attended at least one meeting, with at least one other attendee, in the last 30 days.
About 8x8, Inc.
8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
About Oracle
The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.
