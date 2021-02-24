CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iiRcade Inc., the ultimate connected arcade machine that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in arcade style at home, is adding Windjammers, initially developed by Data East and officially licensed by Paon DP Inc., to the iiRcade platform.
Windjammers, also known as 'Flying Power Disc' in Japan, was released in 1994 on the Neo Geo arcade system where players throw power discs to try and score on one another.
"At the time of its release 27 years ago, the Player vs. Player Fighting Game was one of the most popular arcade genres but it required a lot of complicated control skills. We designed Windjammers as a new Player vs. Player Sports Game that could be played by all ages in a fun way with easy use to controls," said Tomo Adachi, Game Designer of Windjammers at Paon DP. "I am so happy that the game is still loved and played by many fans today and iiRcade looks like the perfect device to play Windjammers on."
Six playable characters from around the world can be used as players face off to become the best jammer in the world. Each character differentiates from the other challengers with their dexterity, techniques and throwing speed; while six different courts can be selected, from the beach to concrete court.
"Windjammers is a fun, competitive game that plays much like air hockey," said Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade. "The game is an addictive arcade sports game that makes a great addition to our lineup. A perfect blend between sports and a fighting game."
iiRcade enables playing nostalgic retro arcade games as well as breathtaking modern games on a premium arcade cabinet for both online and offline multiplayer gaming.
All games are officially licensed and available at affordable prices, and new titles are continuously added to the growing iiRcade store library. The iiRcade Store can be accessed on phones or via browser on PC or Mac through the iiRcade store link. A full list of games currently licensed and targeted for release on iiRcade Store can be found here.
Each iiRcade comes with 11 pre-loaded games: Dragon's Lair, Double Dragon, Gunbird, Beach Buggy Racing, BombSquad (online multiplayer party game), Snowboard Championship, Diver Boy, Dragon Master, Maniac Square, Twin Brats and Fancy World.
iiRcade allows for cinematic arcade gaming experiences via 19" High-Definition display, 100W Dual Stereo Speakers, Premium Arcade Joysticks and hardware and software optimized for gaming. iiRcade also has the latest features built-in, such as WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 and HDMI-Out, that bring arcade experiences to today's gamers.
Beyond the original design, iiRcade is available in three premium versions: RetroMania Wrestling Edition, Dragon's Lair Edition and Black Edition, which enables users to design their own cabinet graphics and comes with officially licensed Double Dragon stickers that can be put onto the cabinet as a free gift. Each premium versions include upgraded 128-GB storage memory and original Sanwa joysticks.
For more information and to order iiRcade, visit iiRcade.com.
About iiRcade
iiRcade is a premium arcade gaming experience like no other. Play retro arcade games that you remember to the latest modern games in amazing arcade style. With cinematic gaming experiences powered by 19" high-density display, 100W of powerful stereo sound, premium 2-player arcade controllers and device optimized for the best arcade gaming experiences, iiRcade delivers arcade gaming that is so immersive, you will feel like you are inside the game.
Each iiRcade comes with 11 pre-loaded games: Dragon's Lair, Double Dragon, Gunbird, Beach Buggy Racing, BombSquad (online multiplayer party game), Snowboard Championship, Diver Boy, Dragon Master, Maniac Square, Twin Brats and Fancy World. To add more games, simply purchase and download new games from the iiRcade Store.
Media Contact
Scott Ledingham, PRmediaNow, 613-806-7135, scott@prmedianow.com
SOURCE iiRcade