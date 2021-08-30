RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the third year in a row, 919 Marketing is recognized as the nation's highest ranked franchise marketing and PR firm. The company is ranked for the fifth time on the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The multi-million-dollar franchise marketing and PR agency, located just outside of Raleigh, N.C., experienced an explosive three-year growth rate of 147%.
The Real Deal
Unlike some franchise supplier rankings, where companies are judged based on insider relationships, fuzzy evaluations or "pay-to-play" scenarios, the Inc. 5000 rankings are based on audited financial statements and unbiased, documented results.
919 Marketing's growth is fueled by increased spending from an impressive roster of tenured clients and the addition of new franchise clients, including startups, emerging franchises, and Fortune 500 companies. The company has also aggressively expanded because of its award-winning work in the cause-marketing space, as the agency of record for a host of non-profit companies.
Work That Wins
"919 Marketing is thrilled to be the PR and marketing agency of choice for franchise and nonprofit companies that want to grow their business with our creative and innovative strategies," says 919 Marketing CEO and founder David Chapman. "We are extremely proud of our growth during the COVID crisis where we hunkered down, plowed ahead fearlessly and triumphed during a challenging business climate. We have earned a renowned reputation within the franchise industry and stood out from the pack with our proprietary 919 Insights platform, an artificial intelligence analytics tool. It provides a roadmap for our content and proof to our clients that our marketing strategies are helping them meet and beat their growth goals. None of this would be possible without our tenacious team of top talent that charged even harder during the pandemic to deliver game-changing results to our clients. "
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
Our Story
919 Marketing has been serving franchise-based and cause-marketing clients nationwide for more than a decade. Services include franchise marketing, content and public relations, franchise development, social media marketing, strategic planning, brand strategy, crisis communications, grand opening services, video, commercial and podcast production and a robust data analytics program so clients shift from "I think I know my marketing's working to "I KNOW it's working!"
Major 919 Achievements /Milestones
- Innovation – 919 introduced its proprietary 919 Insights platform in 2018 and it's helped dozens of clients catapult their growth and dominate their industries. The data analytics tool identifies content that converts to real business results and uncovers how companies are positioned against competitors.
- Viral Sensation – During the pandemic, 919 Marketing launched a virtual toast called 'Whiskey Wednesday', inviting the franchise community to celebrate resilience by posting videos of toasting with their drink of choice. 'Whiskey Wednesday' became a viral sensation across the globe and earned 919 Marketing national accolades for uniting the international business community during challenging times.
- Awards – The company's full-service video production department has won 6 national Telly awards. Other honors include a One Show award, over a dozen Addy and Davey Awards and numerous public relations accolades. The firm was named one of the fastest-growing private marketing companies by Inc. Magazine six times and twice named Best Places to Work in North Carolina.
- Top Talent – Over the past decade, 919 has built a robust content and digital marketing team, attracting top-tier talent from network TV newsrooms, boardrooms of the largest international advertising, PR and social media agencies and brand marketing departments of the world's largest brands.
- Expansion – With clients across the U.S., 919 now has satellite offices in New York, Massachusetts, Virginia, Florida, Colorado, Michigan, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Ohio. The company has grown so much, it recently built another corporate office to house expanding staff.
About 919 Marketing – Formed in 1996 and headquartered just outside of North Carolina's Research Triangle Park and the capital city of Raleigh, 919 is a national content marketing firm with a proven track record of helping companies increase revenue, create a competitive advantage, and improve marketing results. We provide high-powered strategic planning, public relations, social media, digital marketing, video and commercial production, business development support and full creative capabilities- each utilizing proven processes refined over hundreds of client engagements.
Our award-winning staff of marketing strategists, TV and print reporters and social media trail blazers are seasoned experts, providing content marketing firepower to excite, motivate and engage your customers and prospects. 919 clients include non- profit businesses, for-profit startups, emerging growth companies and Fortune 500 corporations from high-tech to health care, hair care and elderly care. 919 Marketing is a proven, go-to source for national companies of all sizes that want to grow their businesses. For more information, please contact David Chapman, CEO, at 919- 459-8156 or email at dchapman@919marketing.com.
