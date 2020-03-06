MIAMI, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The handsome dark bay Paso Fino Stallion, Vivaldi de Besilu continues with his extraordinary winning streak. On February 23rd, 2020, for the second year in a row was crowned the Grand Champion Classic Fino Stallion of the Spectrum International show in Miami, Florida hosted by the Florida Paso Fino Horse Association. At this event, Vivaldi de Besilu was also inducted into the Spectrum International Hall of Fame.
Not only was the Spectrum International award a great achievement for the Besilu Collection farm, Vivaldi also holds many other equally important titles. The great achievements of the Paso Fino Horse Association's Grand National Championship titles for an extraordinary four consecutive years (2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019). He is now tied to the legendary stallion Capuchino in the years 1984, 1985, 1986 and 1987. Vivaldi was also awarded World Cup Champion Stallion in Bogota, Colombia in 2017 and 3rd Placement in Puerto Rico in 2019.
Winning prestigious titles such as these is a highly sought after dream of many Paso Fino horse owners. Vivaldi de Besilu who owned by the Besilu Collection of Micanopy, FL is proving time and time again that he is a truly talented individual. His owner Mr. Benjamin Leon III, is extremely proud of Vivaldi de Besilu and has high hopes for him to break the record at the Grand National Show in Fall of 2020 and become the first Classic Fino Paso Fino Stallion in history to have 5 consecutive Grand National titles.
Leon, having been a breeder for over 38 years and having many National, Grand National, and International Champions in his stable, is thrilled to also offer Vivaldi as a top herd sire. Vivaldi is passing on his traits to his foals and his owner is looking forward to future champions from the offspring.
Vivaldi's trainer Eliecer Guzman says, "He loves the show ring. I strongly believe Vivaldi knows when he has won. He especially loves all of the attention. Also when he is given vacation time at the farm, after a while he appears sad. He perks right up when he is in training and gets excited to see us preparing the trailer to head to the shows."
The Paso Fino breed is born with a gait unique and natural to the breed, and its attitude seems to transmit to the observer that this horse knows its gait is a very special gift that must be executed with style and pride! The gait is smooth, rhythmic, purposeful, straight, balanced in flexion, and synchronous front to rear, resulting in unequalled comfort and smoothness for the rider. The Paso Fino is a graceful, agile and supple equine athlete that uses all four legs with precision and harmony.
The gait of the Paso Fino horse is completely natural and typically exhibited from birth. It is an evenly-spaced four-beat lateral gait with each foot contacting the ground independently in a regular sequence at precise intervals creating a rapid, unbroken rhythm. Executed perfectly, the four hoof beats are absolutely even in both cadence and impact, resulting in unequaled smoothness and comfort for the rider.
The Paso Fino gait is performed at three forward speeds and with varying degrees of collection. In all speeds of the gait, the rider should appear virtually motionless in the saddle, and there should be no perceptible up and down motion of the horse's croup.
In the Classic Fino gait, horses are put through tests in the show ring to showcase their temperament, appearance and conformation along with execution and naturalness of their gait. The Classic Fino gait is a unique movement and only the most brilliant of Paso Finos can perform this movement with ease. The Classic Fino gait is exhibited with full collection, with very slow forward speed. The footfall is extremely rapid while the steps and extension are exceedingly short.
The Paso Fino is capable of executing other gaits that are natural to horses, including the relaxed walk and lope or canter, and is known for its versatility. In Paso Fino Horse Association/United States Equestrian Federation (PFHA/USEF) sponsored shows, Paso Finos compete and win ribbons in Western classes (Trail and Versatility), as well as costume and Pleasure Driving. Paso Finos are also seen in parades, drill team competitions, cow penning, endurance competitions and they are a dream for trail riding.
