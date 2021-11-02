FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celebrate the holidays with John Denver interpretations of holiday classics plus all his biggest hits when Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon bring A John Denver Christmas to the Weinberg Center for the Arts on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 7:30 PM.
This event is presented by Peaceful Blue Planet Foundation. Tickets start at $35 and may be purchased online at WeinbergCenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 West Patrick Street.
Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon have toured internationally delighting audiences with their talent, warmth, humor and passion for the music of John Denver. With similarities between award-winning, singer/songwriter Chris Collin's natural voice and appearance of that of John Denver's, Chris brings to the stage the amazing energy and unmistakable enthusiasm that was the hallmark of a John Denver performance. Hailed as the most exciting John Denver tribute band, joining Chris Collins are the consummate musicians in Boulder Canyon. Consisting of Berkley School of Music graduates, a former lead singer and co-founder of a recording rock group, a doctorate in music, and members with numerous years of experience as musicians in many genres, Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon have been receiving delighted acclaim from audiences all over the country and abroad while emerging as the top performers of John Denver's music.
For your convenience below is a link to photos and video of the artist.
https://bouldercanyonband.com/press-kit
A complete listing of artists and performers scheduled for the 2021-2022 season can be found at WeinbergCenter.org.
ABOUT THE WEINBERG CENTER FOR THE ARTS
The Weinberg Center for the Arts is one of the region's premier performing arts presenters, offering film, music, dance, theater, and family-focused programming. Located in the historic Tivoli movie theater in downtown Frederick Maryland, the Weinberg Center strives to ensure that the arts remain accessible and affordable to local and regional audiences alike. Weinberg Center events are made possible with major support from the City of Frederick, the Maryland State Arts Council, Plamondon Hospitality Partners, and other corporate and individual donors.
