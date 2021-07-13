JUPITER, Fla., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast 4Q/2021, an upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on recent developments in sustainable plastics.
This segment of Advancements will explore the next generation of plant-based plastics as it educates about Utopia Plastix and its mission to address the global concerns of single-use plastics via patented plant based compounded resin.
Viewers will see how the plant-based resin, which is produced in USA FDA Compliant ISO Certified Manufacturing Facilities, produces a stronger product with other additional benefits, providing manufacturers with a more sustainable alternative to petroleum-based plastics.
In addition, spectators will learn how by running on lower temperatures, the plant-based resin reduces energy costs, while still documenting a greater yield. It will also explore how the compounded resin allows manufacturers to continue producing current products using their existing processes, to ensure that they don't have to modify their equipment.
"Our goal from the beginning has been to provide a sustainable solution. Therefore, the Utopia Model was developed as a holistic approach designed to be more than an alternative to petroleum based single-use plastics. Our business model intentionally adds benefit to our environment, society, and economy. With Utopia Plastix, we can make a global impact. Our sustainable circular eco-system business model includes farmers, processors, manufactures, distributers and consumers," stated Founder/Inventor, Sharina Perry.
"We look forward to sharing with viewers how Utopia Plastix is helping manufacturers to achieve a stronger end-product with less waste," said John Galvin, producer for the Advancements series.
About Utopia Plastix:
Utopia Plastix™ is a revolutionary, best-in-market, plant composite resin that provides an eco-friendly alternative to traditional petroleum-based plastic that can be used in all traditional plastic manufacturing without the need for equipment replacement or retooling. It creates products with the feel of traditional plastic but with added eco-benefits such as sustainability, carbon reduction, recyclability, degradability, and compostability.
