WASHINGTON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This summer reconnect with family, friends or a loved one and make new magical memories in the Nation's Capital. Capital Hilton is presenting a magic show series hosted by Brian Curry, with in hotel activations and magical spots to visit around DC. A prime location, rich history, Hilton hospitality and a touch of magic is the perfect way to explore the city this summer.
Couples planning a romantic getaway or night out will love this opportunity to make date night extra special. Brian Curry's A Good Liar magic show "is loaded with twists and turns that will leave your jaw on the floor." It is a 60 minute show occurring on select Saturday's throughout the summer at 8pm. The show has been dubbed "the best date night" on Expedia. Tickets are sold via his website: https://www.agoodliar.com/
The hotel's bar, Statler Lounge, will be serving a magic happy hour on the evenings of the show with beverages and specials that will surprise and delight, and bites to accompany and satisfy.
For families visiting DC this summer, our resident professional magician Brian also leads Kids Learn Magic. It is a magic course geared for kids ages 7-12 and it is a great way to for kids to build confidence in front a crowd, how to engage their peers, and stimulate their creativity. This show also benefits underserved schools in the area, so it is a great opportunity to give back. For more information, please visit: https://www.kidslearnmagic.com/
To join in on the fun, the hotel offers these popular packages:
**Daily Complimentary Continental Breakfast for registered guests
**Starting at $149.00 + tax of 14.95% (subject to availability)
**Daily Complimentary valet parking for registered guests
**Starting at $159.00 + tax of 14.95% (subject to availability)
Capital Hilton is blocks away from museums, monuments, other historical sites along with a plethora of dining and shopping options. The iconic Capital Hilton provides a convenient location to experience all DC has to offer and create new magic memories.
For more than 75 years, Capital Hilton has had the honor of hosting presidents, dignitaries, and countless notable leaders alike, and there is much to discover about the history of the iconic hotel. Families will relish the opportunity to step back in time and immerse themselves into history both at Capital Hilton and in Washington, D.C.
The Capital Hilton is located at 1001 16th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036. For reservations guests can visit
Capital Hilton or call +1-202-393-1000.
