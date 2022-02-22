WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Black Freedom Symphony (BFS) made its debut during Black History Month just in time for us to get the representation, affirmation and (cultural) celebration of Blackness we need.
Black Freedom Symphony is a curation of Black music across time, location and genre that shares the breadth and depth of Black experiences and culture. The symphony includes four thematic movements entitled: 1-The Hate We Live, 2- Still of the Fight, 3-Hustle and Glow and 4- Joy and Reign. Movement One is out now and the next three movements will be released throughout the months of February and March.
"This is a quintessentially different way to experience the history and culture of Black people," said Natasha Mitchell, Founder and Curator of Black Freedom Symphony. Early reviews are positive with listeners commenting about how much they are enjoying the songs and the impact of the messages in the music.
Black Freedom Symphony is sincerely offered in a communal tradition with the hope that it will encourage understanding, growth and healing in everyone who opens their heart to listen. Followers can hear BFS founder, Natasha Mitchell and Marketing Director, Danielle Baldwin, discuss the origins of the project and details about the music, during a Facebook Live event that they have set as a weekly event.
ABOUT
