ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Daniel Larson inspires spiritual growth through insightful explanations of Bible concepts in COMMUNION: THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE CROSS($14.99, paperback, 9781662835308; $6.99, e-book, 9781662835315).
Larson's book is aimed at Christians that believe in the Holy Bible and are familiar with the Word but cannot properly define or understand all that is said. The author takes concepts from the Bible and provides a detailed explanation for readers to grow in their understanding of God's Word. One concept that Larson explains is how the Holy Bible states that Jesus was crucified on the day before the Sabbath, but Jesus was crucified on Wednesday and His physical body was resurrected soon after sunset on Saturday. Readers will appreciate the author's detailed perspective on that concept and many more. Larson believes that the ordinance of Communion cannot be fully revealed until Christians understand some of the basic words and concepts used in the Holy Bible.
"As believers of the Holy Bible we must seek after the TRUTH and believe and receive the TRUTH when it is revealed," said Larson. "This will set us free!"
As a preteenager, Daniel Larson was pressured by adults to be born again, baptized in water. As a young man in his early twenties, he was baptized in water again to please the FATHER. On September 3 (Labor Day), 1973, Larson was baptized with the Holy Spirit. Larson refers to himself as a student of the WORD OF GOD [ELOHIM]. He is continually and humbly asking, seeking, and knocking at the FATHER'S throne for wisdom and understanding of THE FATHER'S WORD. Daniel is a herald: to herald (as a public crier) of divine truth (not the words of a man but the WORDS OF ELOHIM), a preacher. He was called by the Holy Spirit of ELOHIM to be a teacher of the HOLY WORD OF ELOHIM. Larson was married to his wife Judy Kay for 51 years, 4 months and 14 days, at which time she left her physical body to be present with the Lord. He is the proud father of 3 sons, 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
