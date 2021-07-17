HACKENSACK, N.J., July 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Atlasia Kids magazine team is proud to be moving forward with a growing interest from Muslim families. A monthly magazine for Muslim kids aged 7 - 11, Atlasia's fourth issue has just been released celebrating Eid al-Adha. We dream for Atlasia to be a source of fun and guidance that parents trust to help nurture and raise their children. We believe that this magazine will help fill the great demand that Muslim families in America and in the West have for high quality children's literature.
Available in both digital and print formats, Atlasia invites families wishing to provide their children with educational and fun content, also rich with Islamic values, to read and explore. Each issue consists of roughly 10 recurring departments, whose content changes from issue to issue. Readers will have a new and exciting, yet dependable and reliable, experience every time. Kids will enjoy exploring the pages of each magazine brimming with engaging stories, lively and educational anecdotes, interactive board games, DIY projects, and religious stories. The content can be enjoyed by young readers on their own or be a shared experience with parents, friends, or in a group setting with teachers.
"Atlasia is the very meaning of a dream coming true. Our team has always dreamed of an inclusive magazine that embraces Muslim kids around the world and offers them the best quality content. Atlasia is the fruit of this dream and years of hard work with a dedicated team."
Dr. Hasan Ahmet, Editor-in-chief, Atlasia Kids Magazine
Behind Atlasia Magazine stands a passionately dedicated team with experience in the fields of elementary school and early childhood pedagogy, writing and editing, as well as illustrating. Our collective expertise grants us the opportunity to design an imaginatively curious, thoroughly detailed and exciting, yet cohesive project with each and every issue.
We hope you will stay tuned to hear more exciting announcements from us soon, and that you will support our goal of getting a copy of Atlasia into the hands of Muslim families across the globe!
Media Contact
Mauree Akhi, Atlasia Kids Magazine, +1 2015541020, atlasia@atlasiakids.com
SOURCE Atlasia Kids Magazine