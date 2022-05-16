Tune in to Bloomberg to explore the latest developments in digital technology.
JUPITER, Fla., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The award-winning series, Advancements with Ted Danson, is scheduled to broadcast a new episode on Saturday, May 21st at 8:00 PM ET on Bloomberg. Check local listings for more information.
To start, the show will explore the current climate crisis. Viewers will hear how businesses and operations play a role and will learn how technology is being used to reduce emissions and energy. Audiences will discover how the Dynamhex AI platform uses the latest breakthroughs in AI to create equitable and actionable carbon reduction roadmaps and how its carbon accounting and emissions management platform is helping businesses measure, report, and reduce their operational carbon footprint.
Next, audiences will learn about the world of youth sports, the growth it is seeing throughout the country, and how technology is being used to connect, encourage, and improve youth athletes. Hearing from experts in the field, the show will explore how FanClips is helping to inspire kids to participate in sports by celebrating their contributions. Spectators will see how this can result in better player recognition, increased team participation, improved community outreach, and higher quality events.
The show will highlight breakthroughs in automated search engine optimization (SEO) software as it explores Places Scout. Viewers will learn how the technology provides advanced tools for keyword research, lead generation, rank tracking, business reputation monitoring, and more. Spectators will see how Places Scout's hybrid lead generator and competitive analysis tools provide strategic intelligence data for businesses that appear in Google searches, providing a competitive advantage with more than 400 data points available for any business.
Finally, Advancements will explore how technology is providing football entertainment fans with digital content using the latest breakthroughs in AI and technology. With a look at AimBroad, audiences will learn how the platform uses artificial intelligence to convert football matches to digital OTT content. Viewers will see how the technology works to create new digital culture by combining analog with digital analysis.
"We look forward to sharing this vital information with viewers," said Dustin Schwarz, Director of Programming for DMG Productions and the Advancements series.
The Advancements television series is an information-based educational program, targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, and a team dedicated to education and advancement, DMG Productions consistently produces commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
