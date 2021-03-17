RALEIGH, N.C., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- inMotionNow, a leading provider of marketing resource management solutions for marketing and creative teams, announced today a two-part webinar series with industry experts to analyze findings stemming from the 2021 Creative Management Report. The fourth annual study revealed creatives and marketers are emerging from the challenges of the pandemic with fewer resources, increased workloads, and an imperative to find new ways to engage their audiences.
"The creativity that was needed in the past is not the creativity that is needed today," wrote Matthew Rayback, Creative Director at Adobe, and one of five outside experts who contributed to an analysis of the survey results. "Today's creativity is much more boots-on-the-ground. We need to ideate and get stuff out there fast, test it, and do it again."
The survey also found businesses and employers were increasingly reliant on creative teams to help them transition and solve the emerging challenges of remote work.
"We have a seat at the strategic table, but that's because we've earned it, and we continue to earn it every day and raise the bar on what we can contribute," said Hank Lucas, Head of Creative Services at MilliporeSigma in the report. "We're not just here to make some pretty stuff. Tell us what you're trying to achieve and let us help you move the needle."
Part one of the webinar series: The new creativity needed in 2021
The report found the type (65%) and tone (60%) of content creatives were being asked to produce changed following the onset of the pandemic. At the same time, many leaders began re-thinking client-agency relationships: About one-third of creative teams are planning to increase the work they send to agencies and freelancers.
Accordingly, the first live webinar in this series will examine the new creativity that is needed in 2021. It will also look at how in-house creatives and agencies can team up to build an effective ecosystem of partners to meet the needs of emerging creative demands.
Date and time: March 23, 2021 beginning at 2:00 p.m. EDT
The speakers will include:
- Matthew Rayback, Creative Director at Adobe
- Alex Blum, Founder of Blum Consulting Partners, Inc.
- Molly Clark, Director of Marketing at inMotionNow
"It is very unusual for an in-house team to have no outside resources that they lean on," wrote Alex Blum in his contribution to the report. "We need to start thinking of in-house and agency/freelance creatives as all living together in one ecosystem. It's not an 'either/or' situation."
Part two of the webinar series: Overcoming the in-house creative operational challenges
The report found 58% of creative teams endured larger workloads last year while also facing "layoffs or furloughs" (31%) and "budget cuts" (31%). Creatives rose to the challenge. More than half (57%) of creatives say they "became more productive" and about two-thirds said they mastered new digital skills including digital interactivity, video, livestreaming, and podcasting.
As such, the second live webinar in this series will examine how creative teams weathered the disruption, change, and uncertainty of 2020. More importantly, this session will identify what changes will become permanent and the lessons creative teams learned that will be useful moving forward.
Date and time: April 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. EDT
The speakers will include:
- April Koenig, CEO and Founder of Creatives On Call
- Hank Lucas, Head of Creative Services at MilliporeSigma
- Jim Nicholas, Senior Creative at Florida Power & Light Company
"The pandemic has put a bit of pressure on everybody in the creative industry to expand their skill set," noted April Koenig in her written assessment of the data. "Everything is moving so fast now – we need multi-talented people who can handle a range of work as needs continue to evolve."
Both webinars are complimentary with registration. Those interested in attending can register for both sessions at once – and receive the recordings – here.
About the survey: The 2021 Creative Management Report was fielded by inMotionNow and InSource, a professional association for in-house creatives. This year the survey garnered responses from more than 400 creative and marketing professionals.
