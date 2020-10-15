VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Free Form Productions today announced their latest book release. Inspired by a lifetime of chasing her favorite bands around the globe, award-winning TV producer turned fiction writer Andréa Fehsenfeld weaves a tale of scope and richness in A Rainbow Like You, a redemptive rock and roll odyssey about facing the music in a way you never have before.
Set against the backdrop of a touring rock band, A Rainbow Like You tells the tale of Adrian 'Jazzer' Johnson, a revered musician who finds himself at a creative crossroads. When he discovers teen runaway Hastings Sinclair hiding in his tour bus, it's the last thing he needs. As it turns out, Hastings knows a thing or two about music but in a very different way. A synesthete who can see music in color, when she offers to help color-blind Adrian unpack his creative block, it upends their lives in ways they never imagined.
The story behind the book:
In Andréa's own words: "The pressure cooker environment of being on tour was the perfect high stakes backdrop for a novel. Life on the road can rip apart someone's world. It's a nomadic, isolating existence, punctuated with extreme highs and lows. Relationships are constantly under strain. Braiding a struggling rock and roll icon and a mysterious teen runaway into those potent elements felt like a winning combination."
About the author:
A TV producer/writer with a passion for first class entertainment, Andréa Fehsenfeld has delivered over 200 TV commercials, series and movies for Fortune 500 companies, major networks and global brands. A lifelong book lover, in 2016 she channeled her storytelling skills into fiction writing. A Rainbow Like You is her second novel. Her debut novel, Completion, is being adapted for television.
For more information please contact David Litvak at 1.604.813.3903 or email: 256698@email4pr.com
A Rainbow Like You
ISBN #978-1-7752091-1-3 E: #978-1-7752091-4-0 / TPB $15.00 / 300 Pages / Pub date: October 27, 2020.
Virtual Launch Event: October 27th, 2020 7:00 PM https://www.facebook.com/officialandreafehsenfeld
