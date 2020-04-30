FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GTL, a leader in transformative corrections technology that improves outcomes for inmates and facilities, today reiterated its support for Second Chance Month. Occurring in April and with a mission of offering necessary resources and support for a successful chance at life after release, Second Chance Month is a nationwide effort begun by Prison Fellowship and championed by companies focused on assisting returning citizens on their journey.
The Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS) reports that over 95% of state prisoners will be released back into the community. These individuals have served their time but often lack the outside support necessary to turn their lives around and focus on a life that does not include crime. The resources they need to access often include housing, education, employment, treatment programs, and more. Second Chance Month highlights why access to these resources is so important and how they can be the difference between someone reoffending and becoming reincarcerated and someone living a successful life.
GTL recognizes the difference that these resources can make. With a focus on providing communication and education resources that help to reduce recidivism, the company is fully aware of the need to connect returning citizens with the necessary support to aid in their successful reentry. Therefore, GTL plans to add to its growing library of educational content available through its tablet platform. New offerings will include business and leadership courses as well as inspirational books by formerly incarcerated individuals who have transitioned successfully back into society. Since their initial release, GTL tablets have provided educational content to a large array of correctional systems, and their purpose is currently expanding to emphasize the importance of technology in delivering critical reentry services.
"GTL is focused on identifying new content that will aid in successful reentry for returning citizens," said Matthew Caesar, GTL Executive Vice President, Customer Solutions. "Many returning citizens have a difficult time obtaining employment because they lack business and financial acumen. Working with our partners to provide free access to these materials will have a positive impact on the ability of those returning from prison to secure a better future for themselves and their families."
Returning citizens are often a maligned group, but it is important to remember that 1 in 3 adults has a criminal record—one that can keep them from adequately providing for a family, one that can limit their employment possibilities, one that can make returning to a life of crime seem like the only option left. GTL is a staunch supporter of Second Chance Month because it reiterates that people can and do change. They might simply need a little help along the way.
About GTL
GTL leads the fields of corrections technology, education, and intelligence, as well as government payment services, with visionary solutions that integrate seamlessly to deliver security, financial value, and operational efficiencies while aiding inmate rehabilitation. As a trusted industry leader, GTL provides services to over 1.6 million inmates in more than 2,300 correctional facilities in the United States and Canada, including 29 U.S. departments of corrections, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons. GTL is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, with an employee presence throughout North America. To learn more about GTL, please visit www.gtl.net or social media sites on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
