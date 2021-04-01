SEATTLE, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Guests will delight in a curated assortment of truffles and caramels, expertly paired with a series of custom-blended teas. As well, a special guest from PNB will make an appearance and share some exciting behind-the-scenes knowledge about their spectacular ballet performance, Coppélia. Before or after the event, guests can also "hit play" to watch the Pacific Northwest Ballet's (PNB) virtual performance of Coppélia, through an exclusive event link.
On May 8th 2021, between 2-3pm PST, this 60-minute family friendly event will include:
TEALEAVES Pantone Collection Sampler and Pantone Color of the Year loose leaf herbal from TEALEAVES
Assorted truffles, caramels and 4 Pure Bars from Fran's Chocolates
An exclusive address from a special guest from Pacific Northwest Ballet
Exclusive digital access to the Pacific Northwest Ballet's Performance of Coppélia
This event is suitable for groups of 2-4, with each product package including two sets of 6 chocolates, and a small teapot-sized tea bag of each tea pairing, as well as additional teas and chocolates to enjoy after the event.
Pre-order sales for this special event package will be available on Fran's website as of April 9, 2021. The total event price before shipping is $115.00 USD, inclusive of the package listed.
Similar to a ballet, the virtual tasting session menu will be comprised of 3 acts:
Act I: English Breakfast + Gray Salt Caramels & Smoked Salt Caramels
Act II: Imperial Oolong + Oolong Tea Truffle & Orange Truffle
Act III: Organic Vanilla Rooibos + Pure Milk Truffle & Raspberry Truffle
This unique collaboration has come to life from an ongoing friendship between TEALEAVES, Fran's Chocolates, and Pacific Northwest Ballet, who share the same values of quality, craftsmanship, and attention to detail, to provide the best possible experience for their guests.
As one of the few remaining master-blenders in the world, TEALEAVES has earned its unmatched reputation in blending by creating innovative blends for some of the world's top chefs, such as Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Alain Ducasse, Guy Savoy, and hotels like the Four Seasons and Mandarin Oriental. The company has deep-rooted values in design principles, and has been featured on Hypebeast, The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, Fast Company, and Forbes Travel Guide for its innovative product design and brand collaborations, such as being the bespoke tea blender for the 2020 Pantone Color of the Year. As a Vancouver-based luxury tea company with deep-rooted values in craftsmanship, innovation, sustainability, and art & beauty; the TEALEAVES mantra is to blend techniques, stories, people, companies, and ideas.
Fran's Chocolates is a family-owned, Seattle-based company celebrating over 38 years of premium chocolate creation. Chocolatier Fran Bigelow has cultivated an experience of craftsmanship and pure luxury with a long history of sourcing local and certified organic and Fairtrade ingredients. Recognized as a pioneer of the artisanal chocolate industry, Fran was named Outstanding Fine Chocolatier - North American 2009 by the Fine Chocolate Industry Association.
PNB is one of the largest arts employers in the Puget Sound region and one of the top training institutions in the country. Serving 200,000 constituents each year through all their activities, the PNB aspires to engage citizens and to ensure that all paths into PNB are welcoming and inclusive.
