CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Voice That Carries (http://www.AVoiceThatCarries.com) is a four-part series with heartwarming stories and insights about how fathers can be a positive influence and support for their daughters about building relationships, body image, and emotional presence. The series aims to encourage the importance a father's role is in the life of a growing young woman and focuses on the development of the female body image from an early age, and how it evolves through the influence of media and societal pressures.
Throughout history, the media has distorted and depicted what the ideal of a female body should resemble, and what is rarely addressed is the nurture of these young girls. A Voice That Carries aims at spreading awareness of what the role of a father can do to encourage healthy perspectives for daughters, while also creating a change on an issue so predominant in today's society.
"The culture that currently exists can be toxic to a developing female," states Dr. Melissa Miller, PsyD Psychologist, who co-produces the series. "What can be a protective factor to girls are strong relationships with parents and we have seen a major gap in the resources available to fathers, which is a shame because their role is just as crucial."
A Voice That Carries was created by Director Brett Culp and produced by inspiring individuals, Dr. Heidi Limbrunner, Dr. Tracy Barcott, Dr. Melissa Miller, Dr. Lauren King, and Lindsey McKeon, all of which play integral roles in shaping and influencing the way women see themselves in society.
"In our clinical work, our team saw first-hand how much fathers want to be there for their daughters, they just did not always know what that meant or how to do so," comments Dr. Miller. "We wanted to create something to encourage fathers to lean into their role and be that strong foundation as their daughters begin to navigate the world."
Brett Culp, Director of A Voice That Carries, is an acclaimed filmmaker and social entrepreneur who pioneered a ground-breaking approach to community building and relationship-driven engagement. His work inspires audiences around the world through collaborative efforts and encouraging diversity. The series is produced by esteemed women, namely Dr. Heidi Limbrunner, Dr. Tracy Barcott, Dr. Melissa Miller, Dr. Lauren King, and Lindsey McKeon. These women work directly in the field with individuals experiencing dysfunctional relationships with others and themselves and seek an avenue to help others create stronger bonds and thrive through adulthood.
