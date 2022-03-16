MEADVILLE, Pa., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Exit Strategy": a gripping tale of intrigue and shocking surprises. "Exit Strategy" is the creation of published author A. W. Cook, a loving father and grandfather who is the featured preacher on Words from Calvary.
Cook shares, "George Franklin seldom lives any part of his life without an exit strategy. It begins with his childhood in the streets and alleys of Atlanta. As his career with the big city mafia develops, he develops a long-range plan to escape the life and connections he worked so hard to establish.
"His life includes a burgeoning interest in real estate. He provides a comfortable living for himself by flipping houses and even living in them as he remodels.
"George even finds a need to establish a strategy to escape his sinful life when he meets Amy Sue, a music student in a nearby Bible college. Not only does she change his life and goals, but she also introduces him to her God and lifestyle of godliness. Together, they develop a surprising exit strategy that leads to more changes than they originally planned."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, A. W. Cook's new book will have readers on the edge of their seats as they race to see what awaits George and Amy Sue.
Cook shares a fast-paced and action-packed fiction within the pages of this enjoyable novella.
