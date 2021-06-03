PALM DESERT, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Association of Franchisees and Dealers (AAFD), a national trade association advocating for franchisees and independent dealers, today announced the recipient of the AAFD Total Quality Franchising Franchisor of the Year Award (TQFF) to FASTSIGNS International, Inc., an international company whose franchisees produce custom signs and visual graphic products. The honorary award will be accepted by Catherine Monson, chief executive officer and president of FASTSIGNS International, on June 24th during AAFD's annual Franchisee Leadership Summit.
"The AAFD Total Quality Franchising Franchisor of the Year Award recognizes FASTSIGNS' significant achievement with respect to embracing a collaborative franchising culture focused on unit level profitability as the driving force of the brand's sustainable growth," said Robert Purvin, AAFD chief executive officer and chairman.
Under the leadership of Catherine Monson since 2009, FASTSIGNS has reached more than $550 million in systemwide sales and has more than 750 franchises in nine countries. The success is evidenced by the company's most recent disclosure document which shows long term leadership of the company, no litigation, no rebates/kickbacks on franchisee purchases, a comprehensive financial performance representation, consistent growth, low turnover, and no confidentiality clauses or non-disparagement clauses on former franchisees.
"FASTSIGNS International is honored to be presented with the AAFD Total Quality Franchising Franchisor of the Year Award from an organization that represents franchisees from many industries and from coast to coast," said Catherine Monson. "This award is due to our absolute commitment to consistently implementing the best practices of franchising excellence: focusing on increasing franchisee profitability; helping our franchisees grow their profitable sales; increasing the value of the FASTSIGNS' brand; open and candid two-way communication; franchisee involvement and engagement; treating all franchisees with fairness, respect and dignity; and further increasing already high franchisee satisfaction. We are committed to outstanding, positive franchisee-franchisor relationships and providing world-class leadership and support. Our entire team is committed to these principles, which has resulted in the highly successful franchising company we are."
Earlier this year, FASTSIGNS was listed as an exemplary franchise in a report released by Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto (D-NV), Strategies to Improve the Franchise Model: Preventing Unfair and Deceptive Franchise Practices.
The AAFD Franchisee Leadership Summit will be held virtually on June 23rd-26th and will offer franchisees with industry-related seminars, keynote speaking listening sessions, networking opportunities, and a fun and exciting franchising awards gala
About American Association of Franchisees and Dealers
AAFD is the oldest, largest, and most respected direct member franchisee trade association in the United States. Since 1992, the nonprofit organization has formed and supported exclusive trademark specific chapters for franchisees of hundreds of franchise systems and seeks to foster its vision of Total Quality Franchising—a collaborative franchise culture that respects the legitimate business interests of franchisors and franchisees. For more information, visit https://www.aafd.org
About FASTSIGNS
FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 750 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in 9 countries including the United States and Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touchpoints. Learn more about sign and graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com. Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns, Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS.
