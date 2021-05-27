LAS VEGAS, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading virtual receptionist and answering service provider, Abby Connect (http://www.abby.com), has many employees itching to get back to their normal way of doing things – holding exciting and inclusive in-person meetings, providing delicious group lunches and meals, and celebrations, picnics and overall office fun.
Co-Director of the Abby Way department, Marlene Cosain, explained that "Our goal is to create a safe environment for all of our employees, and to get back to as close to normal as possible. Connection is really what drives our company culture, so we want to do what we can to all be together again. We want to do company team builders again, paint parties, archery competitions, meetings in person, meals, and more."
Abby Connect's team hopes to inspire other companies to help people who want to be vaccinated get vaccinated. Cosain followed up "Abby Connect is a no judgement zone - we don't want anyone to feel badly or judged if they decide to not get vaccinated. It's not a requirement, just simply a fun way to inspire those who want to get their vaccine to do it."
In 2020, Abby Connect rode the tides of a city shutdown, some remote working, and many months of socially-distanced working, all while growing the company in clients and staff, and answering over 1 million calls for small businesses who were also trying to get through a challenging year. Celebrations, delicious group meals, events and gatherings were held off for over a year.
Abby Connect's leaders wanted to make sure that employees don't have to use their own accrued PTO (paid time off) or not be paid for the hours they spend getting to and waiting in line for their vaccine during their normal work hours, so they will be given up to 4 hours additional PTO for each shot. Cosain said "We know that it's possible that employees are reluctant to get vaccinated because they don't want to miss work, get docked on their attendance, or have a smaller check once pay day comes. We want to make sure they feel taken care of because their safety and health, and that of their families, too, is important to us. We've already seen employees take is up on our offer."
As a second incentive, the staff is raffling off a new 55" 4K TV. Each shot gets the employee one ticket. The raffle is going on until the end of June to give everyone a chance to get both doses. At the end of June, someone will be walking away with a fun prize!
Despite the challenging year, Abby Connect remained a top US virtual receptionist service for small business owners, was recognized on the Inc.5000 as a Fastest Growing Private Company and continues to assist more and more businesses as they adjust to the new normal.
