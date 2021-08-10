PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla., August 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Navigator, from ABC Medical, offers an unprecedented new service to people living with a spinal cord injury (SCI) who are transitioning from hospital and rehab care to life at home.
After an SCI patient is released from a rehab facility, often they find themselves in need of assistance adapting to their life change. The launch of ABC Medical's Navigator Patient Support Service as a nationwide digital portal, including live support, will help patients by providing them access to critical resources as they transition from rehab to living life back home.
"Research shows that SCI patients who find helpful connections and peer mentoring after rehab demonstrate a significant decrease in unplanned re-hospitalization during the first 6 months,"* notes Gary Bang, President, ABC Medical. "It is with this great need in mind that we launch Navigator, which will offer real solutions, valuable insights, and helpful tools to those who are on the road back from a spinal cord injury. This launch marks an exciting new chapter for ABC Medical."
Available peer support from individuals who themselves have lived through the transition from rehab to home following an SCI is just one of the vital benefits of the Navigator digital portal. Jill Karno, a Spinal Cord Injury Specialist at ABC Medical, adds that "Navigator provides information and links for guidance in various topics including physical well-being, intimacy matters, employment, financial advice, and more. In addition, our trained team of live 'Navigators' are ready to assist individuals with resources on any and everything they may face, other than direct medical advice." (Navigator is not intended to replace necessary clinical care.)
With the launch of Navigator, SCI patients now have a practically helpful bridge from the care they receive from their clinicians to living life back home.
