BALTIMORE, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Abel Communications, an award-winning PR firm based in Baltimore, is excited to announce the launch of What's the Big Idea? with Greg Abel, a new podcast centered around big ideas – where they come from, what they have the power to achieve and why some ideas catch on while others falter.
What's the Big Idea? is hosted by Abel's CEO and founder, Greg Abel, who is joined each episode by business leaders, innovators, and marketing professionals to explore the big ideas shaping businesses and life.
The first three episodes are available for listening and download and include interviews with:
- Kait LeDonne, Founder and CEO, Brandwise Media on the power and potential of personal branding;
- Roz Cauthen, Executive Director, Baltimore School for the Arts on leading with empathy; and
- Paul Roetzer, Founder and CEO, Marketing AI Institute and PR 20/20; on how marketers can become massively more effective by leveraging artificial intelligence.
"I love the power of ideas and believe that every great moment or movement starts with a spark, an idea," Abel said. "In this podcast, I want to examine where ideas come from, and introduce our listeners to people whose ideas have inspired themselves and others."
In addition to those noted above, future interview guests will include Chris Heck, President of the Philadelphia 76ers; Duncan Wardle, former Chief Innovation Officer at Disney; and MaryBeth Hyland, keynote speaker and author of Permission to Be Human.
New episodes will be available every other Friday beginning March 25th wherever you get your podcasts, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Stitcher, SoundCloud and Deezer, as well as on Abel Communications' blog at http://www.abelcommunications.com/insights/.
