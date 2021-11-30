BALTIMORE, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Abel Communications, an award-winning PR firm, is proud to announce that it has been selected to lead strategic communications programs by three new clients: Baltimore School for the Arts, OneDigital and Longeviti.
- Baltimore School for the Arts (BSA), one of the top five public performing arts high schools in the country, has partnered with Abel to highlight its uniquely talented students and faculty as well as their role in the community. Abel will deliver a program focused on media relations and arts education leadership.
- OneDigital, a leading health, wealth management and HR advisory firm, has selected Abel to lead a video content campaign showcasing the knowledge and insights of key executives to target audiences.
- Longeviti, a medical technology manufacturer developing innovative solutions for complex brain surgery, has tapped Abel to raise awareness through media relations, thought leadership and communications strategy and planning.
"It's an honor to be chosen by these three innovative and diverse organizations to help drive awareness and showcase their meaningful work," said Abel Communications CEO Greg Abel. "New clients and projects drive the growth of every agency and we are incredibly appreciative of the opportunities provided by Baltimore School for the Arts, OneDigital, and Longeviti.
"The team at Abel Communications has played a pivotal role in helping us launch a strategic video content campaign to drive brand awareness locally and across the Mid-Atlantic region," said Chris Mullins, Senior Managing Principal at OneDigital. "We value their partnership and trust their guidance as they lead us through this exciting and important initiative."
The recent new business activity comes at an exciting time for Abel Communications following the recent hire of four new employees to support the agency's continued growth. Abel continues to gain recognition as one of the most sought-after PR firms in the region and was awarded the PRSA Maryland Chapter's "PR Team of the Year" for 2020 along with three additional industry awards. The Abel team was notably recognized for its relentless commitment to client success and community engagement.
Abel Communications is a full-service public relations firm, delivering strategic communications programs for its regional and national clients.
