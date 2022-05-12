Recognized as a leading technology company by How2Media for its recombinant antibodies
REDCAR, United Kingdom, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Absolute Antibody Ltd., an industry-leading provider of recombinant antibody products and services, today announced that it was selected as a featured company for the award-winning television show, "World's Greatest!...". The Absolute Antibody segment will air on national cable channels and local network affiliates across the United States this May. The thirty-minute show highlights the world's greatest companies, products, places and people.
How2Media sent a film crew to Absolute Antibody's headquarters in the Northeast of England to interview the team of scientists and businesspeople who create and produce engineered recombinant antibodies to support research, diagnostics and therapeutic development around the world. "Absolute Antibody is on the cutting edge of this vital industry," said Kyle Freeman, Executive Producer of the show. "We think our viewers will be very interested to learn the story behind this great and growing company."
Absolute Antibody's products and services support a variety of research areas including cancer and COVID-19. "We are honored to be recognized by "World's Greatest!..." and to introduce the importance of recombinant antibodies to viewers of this popular TV series," said Dr. Catherine Bladen, Chief Operating Officer of Absolute Antibody. The fast-paced show will include behind-the-scenes footage, interviews and laboratory activities that demonstrate why Absolute Antibody was chosen to be featured by the show's producers.
How2Media is a 21st Century television production company that produces many popular shows. Episode 320 containing Absolute Antibody's segment will air on two Saturdays in May, the 14th and 21st at 3:30 pm EST. The local channel and schedule for "World's Greatest!..." can be found at worldsgreatesttelevion.com.
About Absolute Antibody, Ltd.
Absolute Antibody is a rapidly growing company with a vision to make recombinant antibody technology accessible to all. We offer antibody sequencing, engineering and recombinant production as custom services, as well as a unique catalog of recombinant antibodies, engineered into new and useful formats. Visit absoluteantibody.com for more information.
