FORT ATKINSON, Wis., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AC Business Media is proud to announce the launch of ENTENT, a suite of demand generation and permission-based marketing services that combines powerful first party data, multi-channel distribution, and sophisticated funnels to guide ready-to-buy customers through an engaging path to purchase within a proprietary customer relationship management (CRM) platform.
The ENTENT suite is an essential solution to help manufacturers and dealers within the heavy equipment, asphalt, concrete, paving, and rental markets grow their customer base by targeting essential decision makers.
"Marketers are scrambling to fill their engagement funnel with qualified prospects," said Ron Spink, CEO of AC Business Media. "Our industry, like many others, has dramatically shifted towards recognizing the power of content marketing as a catalyst to drive leads, measure, and nurture sales conversations.
"Doing this with consistency and expertise is a true 'blue sky' opportunity for marketers in our space. As such, we are incredibly excited to launch ENTENT — the most powerful suite of demand generation and permission marketing services to the construction and equipment marketplace."
The ENTENT program consists of five highly targeted marketing services that leverages ACBM's unparalleled reach, renowned publications, and multi-media content to drive engagement through a sales funnel.
Designed to fuel a buyer's journey, ENTENT delivers three times as many leads as traditional marketing efforts — costing 62 percent less on average.
"Finding effective replacements for face-to-face events has only heightened the need for marketers to engage around information-driven, content-based conversations between manufacturers and their ideal prospects," said Amy Schwandt, CRO of AC Business Media. "ENTENT lead generation services offers a suite of five demand-driving tools for our clients: from turnkey opportunities at all volume levels, to ENTENT Premier – our sales qualified lead (SQL) sourcing tool that creates direct 'on the floor' prospects for equipment dealers.
"The ENTENT suite of lead generation products gives our clients an unmatched ability to drive and measure a conversation through their buyer's journeys."
Coupled with the launch of ENTENT, ACBM is pleased to announce the hire of Jim Bagan as Director of Demand Generation and Education Services. Having previously served as a Senior Director with Spiceworks/Ziff Davis, as well as Director of Education Solutions with Hanley Wood, Jim comes with a unique skillset around assisting clients in using digital and educational content marketing to drive a funnel-based conversation for marketers.
"Demand generation and permission-based marketing provide the most efficient, high return, and targeted way to find buyers at various points of their journey," said Jim Bagan, Director of Demand Generation and Education Services. "A major shift to independent research and discovery has occurred buyers' side and is only increasing."
In his role with ACBM, Jim will strategically work with marketers in the space as they drive community conversations, build predictive intent data, and create sales intelligence through content based, lead generating conversations.
For more information regarding ENTENT, visit https://www.constructionnetworkmediakit.com/entent
About AC Business Media
As one of America's top business-to-business media companies, AC Business Media reaches millions of professionals annually and leads the way in providing targeted content to top decision-makers and organizations. With a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets, AC Business Media delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience.
About ENTENT
ENTENT is the most powerful suite of demand generation and permission-based marketing services to the construction, heavy equipment, asphalt, concrete, paving, and rental markets. ENTENT's suite of lead generation products provide equipment dealers unmatched ability to drive and measure engagement through a simple-to-use sales funnel, customer relationship management (CRM), and automated real-time communication platform. The ENTENT lead advantage combines lead targeting, speed and quality, and connection with CRM platforms with results and reporting through a live campaign dashboard. Learn more at https://www.constructionnetworkmediakit.com/entent
