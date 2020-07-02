SAN FRANCISCO, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy of Art University is excited to announce that it is offering a wide selection of art and design online workshops in July and August. These online workshops are open to the public and offered free of charge. Each workshop will run for 90 minutes, and participants will be able to learn hands-on skills and techniques from the Academy's acclaimed faculty members from its 22 departments or guest working professionals. The workshops are designed to be interactive and engaging; participants have an opportunity to ask questions via chat during the workshop and are encouraged to share their work on social media with a special hashtag, #ArtUFreeWorkshop.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Academy has promptly shifted their on-site classes to online, thanks to its long-established online education program. In addition to over 135 accredited degree programs, pre-college art and design classes and continuing education programs are also available to take 100% online. To learn more about the Academy's online education program, visit https://www.academyart.edu/online-education/, or join online education webinars.
Free Online Workshop Schedule
- July 7th: Animation & VFX Workshop
- July 14th: Sculpting the Human Head
- July 21st: Decoding the Landscape
- July 28th: Creating an Animated Logo
- August 4th: Perspective Drawing
- August 11th: Fashion Styling Workshop
- August 18th: Illustration workshop
- August 25th: Visual Development workshop
To learn more about event details, RSVP, and check upcoming online workshops, please visit https://www.academyart.edu/admissions/upcoming-events/.
Academy of Art University will continue to offer its on-site classes virtually for the Fall 2020 semester and is accepting enrollments for Fall 2020 and Spring 2021. Its labs and workshops for studio course homework along with its residence halls and dorms will be open for students.
About Academy of Art University
Established in 1929, Academy of Art University is one of the largest private accredited art and design schools in the nation. Located in San Francisco, the epicenter of culture and technology, Academy of Art University offers more than 135 accredited degree programs spanning 40 areas of study, including entertainment arts, advertising, fashion, architecture, game development, music, communication, photography and more. For more information, please visit https://www.academyart.edu.
Press Contact: press@academyart.edu