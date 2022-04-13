On a beautiful, sunny day in Bratislava – surrounded by vineyards and the Little Carpathian mountains – Avalon Waterways christened its 14th Suite Ship in Europe. Acting as the ship’s godmother, Meredith Vieira – 15-time Emmy Award-winning host, executive producer and anchor – led the christening ceremony. Pictured (left to right): President of Avalon Waterways Pam Hoffee; Godmother Meredith Vieira; Ship Captain Ambrose Manolache