SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accor, a world-leading augmented hospitality group, and sbe, the leading international hospitality group that develops, manages and operates award-winning brands, are pleased to announce the first Mondrian hotel in Asia Pacific. Mondrian Seoul Itaewon, which is being developed in partnership with Yojin Construction & Engineering, marks the fifth property in the Mondrian portfolio. With new hotels slated for Bordeaux and Cannes next year, the Mondrian brand expects to grow its lifestyle hotel portfolio to approximately 15 properties by 2022.
Together, Mondrian Seoul Itaewon, Mondrian Bordeaux, and Mondrian Cannes represent the continued strong expansion of the brand's international footprint and award-winning restaurants and lounges in collaboration with sbe partner Accor, including soon-to-be announced Mondrian properties in Australia, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Puerto Rico, Singapore, and Vietnam.
Located in the internationally diverse district of Itaewon, the Mondrian will present an immersive lifestyle destination with bold design, colorful art, and seductive restaurant and nightlife offerings.
"We are proud to introduce the first Mondrian in Asia Pacific together with our partner sbe," said Michael Issenberg, Chairman & CEO of Accor Asia Pacific. "The Mondrian brand captivates the energy of Seoul with its creativity, revolutionary design and exciting bars and restaurants. Seoul is one of Asia's most dynamic cities and is renowned for its colorful K-pop scene and fashion-forward vision, while remaining deeply rooted in culture and tradition. The opening of Mondrian Seoul Itaewon will provide a complete lifestyle hotel experience in the heart of Seoul's most vibrant district."
Chadi Farhat, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East & Europe for sbe states: "We are very proud to bring sbe's iconic Mondrian brand to one of the most rapidly growing countries and capitals in the world, Seoul. This is the first of many exciting projects in collaboration with our partners at Accor, which will expand not just the Mondrian brand, but all sbe brands throughout key markets globally. We have been honored to work with Michael Issenberg, the Accor Asia Pacific team and especially with Yojin Construction & Engineering to bring this newest Mondrian destination to life with the launch of five lifestyle sbe food and beverage concepts within the property."
Eunsang Choi, Vice Chairman of Yojin Construction & Engineering states: "We are very pleased to open the first Mondrian hotel in South Korea together with Accor and sbe. Itaewon is known as a 'special tourism district' in Seoul for its cultural diversity, shopping and dining, and this exciting hotel is set to become a destination in its own right, delivering an energetic and unexpected offering for those seeking the newest lifestyle experiences."
Mondrian is a world-leading lifestyle brand, offering innovative design and creative concepts tailored to the local destination, with progressive dining and drinking experiences. Mondrian hotels provide a playful framework so guests and locals alike can immerse themselves in the culture of the city. Having welcomed guests to its 'must see' locations in Los Angeles, New York, South Beach and Doha, Mondrian Seoul Itaewon represents the brand's first expansion into Asia.
Boasting 296 guestrooms, the hotel features a range of dining and leisure spaces that are unlike anything Seoul has seen before. The outdoor pool features a spacious viewing deck overlooking the city, while Altitude pool bar offers a range of exotic cocktails, mocktails and fine wines with casual bites. Mondrian also brings Asia's first Cleo restaurant to the lobby, delivering the brand's famous blend of Miami vibes and Mediterranean cuisine. Privilege rooftop bar will curate a wide selection of whiskeys and wines, alongside eclectic live performances, while the Rumpus Room and Blind Spot provide more intimate settings for after-work drinks or to relax and chill with the sounds of an in-house DJ. A gorgeous 867-square-meter ballroom with integrated LED screen and five stylish meeting rooms provide the perfect backdrop for any celebration or event.
About Accor
Accor is a world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique experiences in 5,000 hotels and residences across 110 destinations. The Group has been acquiring hospitality expertise for more than 50 years, resulting in an unrivaled portfolio of brands, from luxury to economy, supported by one of the most attractive loyalty programs in the world. Beyond accommodation, Accor enables new ways to live, work, and play, by blending food and beverage with nightlife, wellbeing, and co-working. It also offers digital solutions that maximize distribution, optimize hotel operations and enhance the customer experience. Accor is deeply committed to sustainable value creation and plays an active role in giving back to planet and community via its Planet 21 – Acting Here program and the Accor Solidarity endowment fund, which gives disadvantaged groups access to employment through professional training. Accor SA is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACRFY) in the United States. For more information visit accor.com, or become a fan and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.
About sbe
Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with Accor, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 36 hotels and over 200 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2020. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, HYDE Hotel & Residences, and The House of Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, HYDE Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room, Nightingale, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com.
About Yojin Construction & Engineering Co., Ltd
Established in 1976, Yojin Construction & Engineering Co., Ltd has been providing living spaces, both residential and commercial facilities, infrastructure as well as building facilities for US Forces, operating hotel, distribution and cement businesses in Korea for over 40 years. With the management philosophy of customer satisfaction, spirit of challenge and respect for human life, Yojin Construction & Engineering Co., Ltd is constantly striving to develop and expand its business as a leading company in the industry. While expanding distribution businesses such as Velasita and Asanwai Mall, Yojin Construction & Engineering Co., Ltd has been operating Four Points by Sheraton Seoul Kuro with the successful experience operating best Western Premier Kuro Hotel for the past 10 years. Currently Yojin Construction & Engineering Co., Ltd is refurbishing Itaewon Capital Hotel to bring the French Acor Hotel Group brand Mondrian into Korean market for the first time.
