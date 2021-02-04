MCALLEN, Texas, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accuhealth today announced that it has been honored by athenahealth, Inc. for its exemplary first-year growth and most new customers in 2020, predicated on superior service and ongoing commitment to deliver world-class remote care. The inaugural award, "New Partner Growth Award," was one of three awards presented at athenahealth's first Marketplace Partner Event of 2021.
Accuhealth CEO Stephen Samson commented, "athenahealth is a leading electronic health record [EHR] platform, so it is a great honor to be recognized by such an important player in the healthcare space. This award helps confirm Accuhealth's position as an industry leader in remote patient monitoring. In a short period of time, by onboarding just under 10,000 athenahealth patients, we have reached an overwhelming demand for our services in the United States and abroad. This award reinforces that remote patient monitoring allows physicians to not only provide better care for their patients, but also generate revenue for their clinics. Accuhealth has a very bright future, with more exciting announcements to come."
Morgan Diaz, the Executive Director of the athenahealth Marketplace program, commended Accuhealth's early success with athenahealth customers: "Accuhealth is an important part of the athenahealth ecosystem and we are proud of their growth as a first-year partner. Our partnership allows athenahealth customers to stay engaged with patients, even when they're not in the office. We are excited to see what Accuhealth does in 2021 and beyond."
athenahealth and Accuhealth began their partnership mid-year in 2020. athenahealth awarded this recognition based on the number of new athenahealth customers. athenahealth partners with medical organizations across the country to drive improved clinical and financial results, with a vision of creating a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. The athenahealth Marketplace has been a marquee program for the company since its inception in 2013.
Accuhealth is a healthcare technology company that provides clinics and enterprises a turn-key remote patient monitoring solution, including all hardware, software, and first-line 24/7 clinical monitoring. With access to real-time vital information, physicians improve outcomes, increase patient satisfaction, reduce costs for payers, and increase revenue for clinics. Accuhealth makes remote monitoring simple and easy for providers and their patients, allowing them to see vital information and better manage health outcomes. Visit http://www.accuhealth.tech for more information.
