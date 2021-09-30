VICTORIA, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ACD Systems International has launched the 2022 edition of its flagship software, ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2022. To continue elevating the creative possibilities for photographers of all levels, numerous updates are included in Ultimate 2022. Most notably of these are two new modes: Media mode and People mode. These modes streamline the digital asset management process and introduce AI-powered facial recognition.
Frank Lin, COO and CTO, says, "ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2022 complements an already robust array of Digital Asset Management and Layer Editing modes. We continue to develop this software year-on-year by adding new updates and services to help photographers through the day-to-day."
"The two new modes will help photographers identify images in a heartbeat, rather than going through an abundance of images to find the file they're looking for. Photo Studio Ultimate 2022 is the ticket to a future where Artificial Intelligence will help elevate photographers' vision."
ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2022 is now on sale, and is available to buy outright and with a subscription model. Photographers of all levels are encouraged to advance their craft through the easy-to-use software.
Top Features:
Two New Modes: Media mode for streamlined digital asset management, and People mode for AI-powered facial recognition.
New Selection Tools: Incredibly versatile selection tools use channels and filters for a greater degree of precision.
Improved Pixel Targeting: Added color wheel improves functionality for surgical, pixel-based selections.
Brush-on Noise Reduction: Noise reduction can be applied via the develop mode brush.
ACDSee has a loyal following for its Photo Studio products. ACDSee Photo Studio with its superior Digital Asset Manager has been an industry leader for decades. With the Ultimate 2022 edition, ACDSee is excited to carry on this tradition by capitalising on the success of some of its most loved features, including:
- Light EQ
- Frequency Separation
- Path text
- Pixel Targeting
- Color Wheels
- Tone wheels
- Liquify Tool
