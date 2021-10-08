NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is pleased to announce the Buddhism Public Scholars, a new initiative made possible by The Robert H. N. Ho Family Foundation's generous renewal of financial support to ACLS for its Program in Buddhist Studies.
In 2022, ACLS will place up to five early career scholars of Buddhism in professional positions with leading museums and publishers that study the traditions of Buddhism. The Buddhism Public Scholars will bolster the capacity of museums and publications in Buddhist art and thought across all traditions and regions in which Buddhism is practiced.
"ACLS enthusiastically shares the Foundation's commitment to circulate knowledge outside as well as inside the academy. We are very proud to offer this new opportunity for scholars of Buddhism to work with nonprofits and engage the wider public in understanding Buddhist art and ideas, thanks to the generous support of The Robert H. N. Ho Family Foundation," said ACLS President Joy Connolly. "We are also grateful to work with partner organizations across the country, which produce outstanding writing and exhibitions in this exciting area."
Organizations participating in the inaugural competition are:
- Detroit Institute of Arts (Detroit, MI)
- Minneapolis Institute of Art (Minneapolis, MN)
- National Museum of Asian Art at the Smithsonian Institution (Washington, DC)
- Tricycle: The Buddhist Review (New York, NY)
- Wisdom Publications (Boston, MA)
ACLS provides scholars with $70,000 for the year.
Placing early career scholars in professional positions outside the academy has been a focus at ACLS for over a decade, and has been given heightened emphasis through programs such as the ACLS Leading Edge Fellowship, as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to impact recent PhD recipients.
Applicants for the Buddhism Public Scholars competition must have a PhD in the humanities or interpretive social sciences conferred between January 1, 2018 and April 15, 2022, and must be authorized to work legally in the United States.
Applications will be accepted only through the ACLS online application system. Applicants should not contact any of the organizations directly. Please visit the Buddhism Public Scholars program page for complete position descriptions, eligibility criteria, and application information. Applications must be submitted by 9pm EDT Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
Formed in 1919, the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is a nonprofit federation of 78 scholarly organizations. As the preeminent representative of American scholarship in the humanities and interpretive social sciences, ACLS holds a core belief that knowledge is a public good. As such, ACLS strives to promote the circulation of humanistic knowledge throughout society. In addition to stewarding and representing its member organizations, ACLS employs its $140 million endowment and $35 million annual operating budget to support scholarship in the humanities and social sciences and to advocate for the centrality of the humanities in the modern world.
Inspired and informed by the concept of interconnectedness, The Robert H. N. Ho Family Foundation vitalizes the areas of arts and culture and Buddhism, and funds initiatives that enhance the wellbeing of humanity and the environment.
