CHICAGO, June 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iiRcade Inc., the ultimate connected arcade machine that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in arcade style at home, is pleased to announce that Mutant Football League, officially licensed and developed by Digital Dreams Entertainment LLC, is coming soon to iiRcade.
Mutant Football League (MFL) is an action packed, next-gen football game that takes inspiration from the original Mutant League Football that was released on Sega Genesis in 1993. MFL features mutants and monsters that unleash maniacal carnage on the gridiron with intense multiplayer action, deep strategy and deadly humor.
iiRcade will also be releasing a special edition Mutant Football League cabinet to coincide with the game's release, complete with MFL artwork.
"We're really looking forward to the launch of Mutant Football League on iiRcade," said Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade. "It's an amazing classic arcade style football game that is well known, looks and plays fantastic, and most importantly, this is a game that was born to become an arcade game. We are proud to bring this amazing game to the arcade."
Digital Dreams' MFL game delivers deep strategic 7-on-7 gameplay, with bone-crunching, tooth-shattering, head splitting hits, and a roster of comical ghouls delivering tongue-through-cheek humor.
"We are absolutely delighted to be working with the iiRcade team to deliver the platforms' first modern football game," said Michael Mendheim, co-founder and Creative Director of Digital Dreams Entertainment LLC. "MFL is going to bring some hard-hitting football action and outrageous, bloody fun gameplay to the iiRcade community."
MFL also features fantastical arenas full of ruthless fans and deadly traps set the stage for mayhem in every contest that allows players to win by highest score or by killing and eradicating their opponents - a feat made easier as teams use their unique "Dirty Tricks" such as "Bribe Ref" to overturn a call.
The Mutant Football League features:
Monstrous Players – MFL Players are made up of blood thirsty, wisecracking Skeletal Deadheads, Armored Bruiserbots, Criminal Aliens, Mutated Humans and Monstrous Orcs.
MFL All-Stars - Play as MFL All-Stars Wham Neutron, Bomb Shady, Ghoulio Bones, and more who dominate the league with their rising kill counts and ferocious abilities.
Unique Teams and Fields – Players can select from a variety of different teams including the Nuked London Hatriots, the Killadelphia Evils and the Midway Mutants, and unique fields that offer a slew of deadly obstacles including landmines, booby traps, fire pits, toxic moats and buzz saws.
Hall of Fame Commentary – Original announcer of NBA Jam and NFL Blitz, Tim Kitzrow delivers unforgettable, adult-oriented play-by-play commentary for every game.
Dirty Tricks Gameplay – Players can get their hands dirty for an advantage, with tactics such as bribing the ref, throwing bombs, or equipping shotguns and chainsaws to inflict maximum carnage against the unsuspecting competition. MFL gameplay also features exploding body parts, comically horrific deaths, and blood splatters fuel the MFL GORE FX visual experience.
Post-Play Mayhem – Players can keep the action going even after the whistle blows by bludgeoning opponents with brass knuckles, body slams, and rib-crushing kicks.
Multiple Play Modes – Punishing play modes include Training Camp, Exhibition, Practice, Playoffs and Full Season.
Additional features for Mutant Football League will be announced soon.
iiRcade allows for cinematic arcade gaming experiences via 19" High-Definition display, 100W Dual Stereo Speakers, Premium Arcade Joysticks and hardware and software optimized for gaming. iiRcade also has the latest features built-in, such as WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 and HDMI-Out, that bring arcade experiences to today's gamers.
The Mutant Football League Edition iiRcade cabinet will come with 12 games included: Mutant Football League, Dragon's Lair, Double Dragon, Gunbird, Beach Buggy Racing, BombSquad (online multiplayer party game), Snowboard Championship, Diver Boy, Dragon Master, Maniac Square, Twin Brats and Fancy World. Mutant Football League will be downloadable from the iiRcade online store for free with the download code included with each Mutant Football League Edition iiRcade cabinet.
All games are officially licensed and available at affordable prices, and new titles are continuously added to the growing iiRcade store library. The iiRcade Store can be accessed on phones or via browser on PC or Mac through the iiRcade store link.
A full list of games currently licensed and targeted for release on iiRcade Store can be found here.
Beyond the Mutant Football League Edition, iiRcade is available in three other premium versions: RetroMania Wrestling Edition, Dragon's Lair Edition and Black Edition, which enables users to design their own cabinet graphics and comes with officially licensed Double Dragon stickers that can be put onto the cabinet as a free gift. Each premium version includes upgraded 128-GB storage memory and original Sanwa joysticks. iiRcade Classic Edition is also available with 64-GB storage memory and iiRcade's premium classic joysticks.
For more information and to order iiRcade, visit iiRcade.com.
About Digital Dreams Entertainment LLC
Founded in 2010 by Michael Mendheim and Maxim Novikov, Digital Dreams Entertainment LLC specializes in creating fun, entertaining, and innovative video games for console and mobile platforms. Building innovative games to entertain your mind and kickstart your heart.
Headquartered in Morton Grove, IL, USA with development anchored in Kiev, Ukraine, Michael and Maxim have developed projects such as Need for Speed: Pro-Street, Tazmania, BattleTanx, FIFA Street 2, Robocalypse, Mutant League Football & Hockey, Def Jam Icon, Army Men: Sarge's Heroes, SSX on Tour, CrimeCraft and Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunter.
Digital Dreams' MUTANT FOOTBALL LEAGUE™ game is a parody and is NOT licensed by the National Football League or the National Football League Players Association.
About iiRcade
iiRcade is a premium arcade gaming experience like no other. Play retro arcade games that you remember to the latest modern games in amazing arcade style. With cinematic gaming experiences powered by 19" high-density display, 100W of powerful stereo sound, premium 2-player arcade controllers and device optimized for the best arcade gaming experiences, iiRcade delivers arcade gaming that is so immersive, you will feel like you are inside the game.
