AUSTIN, Texas, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ActiveProspect, the SaaS platform for consent-based marketing, today announces it has successfully completed a SOC 2 Type II Service Organization Control (SOC 2) examination for its platform.
The results of the audit, which took place over a duration of three months, confirms that ActiveProspect's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC2 standards for security and availability in the SaaS space.
The SOC2 Type II report is conducted by independent Information Technology control auditors following the AICPA and ISACA guidelines for audit of controls at service organizations relevant to Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality or Privacy.
According to the AICPA, these reports are intended to meet the needs of a broad range of users that need detailed information and assurance about the controls at a service organization relevant to security, availability, and processing integrity of the systems the service organization uses to process users' data and the confidentiality and privacy of the information processed by these systems.
To further demonstrate ActiveProspect's dedication to complete security and safety, the company recently hired Benjamin Farrar as Director of Privacy, Security, & Compliance. Benjamin has over 20 years' of experience in data protection, auditing, data privacy, and corporate compliance. He has worked in data-regulated industries including Healthcare, Financial Services, Public Accounting Services, Consumer Data, Market Research and Digital Advertising.
"Our SOC2 audit result was a significant accomplishment for ActiveProspect and helps us further demonstrate our commitment to our clients around the design, testing and independent review of our IT security controls environment, policies, processes and procedures," says Benjamin Farrar, ActiveProspect Director of Privacy, Security, & Compliance. "Nearly 150 applicable trust service criteria, control activities and service auditor tests were considered during the review."
"We are proud to demonstrate our continuous commitment to the security of our customers' data and the availability of our platform with our first SOC2 Type II audit," says Alex Wolfe, ActiveProspect's Chief Technology Officer. "Since we opened our doors in 2004, earning the trust of our customers has been a top priority, so proving that our systems, policies, and processes conform to the AICPA/ISACA Trust Services Criteria controls was an important milestone. As we continue to grow, we are committed to providing an annual audit report to independently prove the ongoing strength and maturity of our security program and system resilience."
About ActiveProspect
ActiveProspect is the SaaS platform on a mission to make consent-based marketing the best method for customer acquisition. Our comprehensive product suite empowers companies across industries to take real-time action on their leads, protect themselves from litigation by documenting proof of consent, and save money by providing new levels of data insights and control. For more information, visit http://www.ActiveProspect.com.
Media Contact
Brian Caskey, ActiveProspect, 7372021360, chelsea.dischiano@activeprospect.com
SOURCE ActiveProspect