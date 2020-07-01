NORMAL, Ill., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Artists and activists from the around the world use creative actions to demand the release of 27-year-old feminist artist and LGBT activist Yulia Tsvetkova of Komsomolsk-on-Amur (far Eastern Russia). Yulia has been charged with illegally producing and distributing pornographic materials on the internet, and faces up to 6 years in prison. https://www.freetsvet.net/
Pornography Charges stem from Art Projects:
- Online community "Vagina Monologues" featuring abstract depictions of female sexual organs
- Body-positive drawings created by Yulia and published on the internet
International Human Rights Agencies Defend Yulia
"Once again, a Russian human rights activist pays a heavy price – in every sense - for simply spreading the ideals of inclusiveness, tolerance and women's empowerment. Yulia is the latest target of a long-running and intensely homophobic campaign," said Natalia Zviagina, Amnesty International's Russia Director.
Art Activism on Behalf of Yulia Tsvetkova:
- "Media Strike" On June 27, Russian activists unleashed a tide of vaginal art and banners of support for Yulia on 100 Russian web sites and news platforms. (медиастрайк #заюлю). Demonstrations were held in 20 Russian cities and many activists were arrested.
- "#500Solidarity" invites people around the world to travel 500 meters (.3 mile) from their home and document their solidarity with Yulia Tsvetkova with a goal of reaching 500 participants. Organizer Nicole Garneau explains, "under house arrest, Yulia could only walk 500 meters from her home. Solidarity Walks have already taken place in Russia, Berlin, and London. They are a way of embodying our support for Yulia and her mother."
- "Artists 4 Yulia" Growing list of 100+ artists whose work has been performed or shown in Russia, and who oppose censorship and persecution of Russian artists.
Nicole Garneau is an American artist who speaks Russian and met Yulia Tsvetkova in St. Petersburg, Russia in November 2019. "Yulia Tsvetkova has been targeted by internationally-known homophobic agitator Timur Bulatov. Yulia is a brave and accomplished artist whose work directly addresses the social issues of her time. She must not go to prison for promoting human rights."
See the following links:
https://www.hrw.org/news/2020/01/22/russian-lgbt-activist-under-house-arrest-facing-new-charges
https://www.latimes.com/world/europe/la-fg-russia-intolerance-20160118-story.html