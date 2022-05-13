"I talk about the most traumatic thing that ever happened to me, which was losing my mother," said Wayans, "And that's crazy that you would make a set about losing your mother. Like what's funny about that?"
HOUSTON, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In this week's episode of "Understanding the Human Condition with Dr. James Flowers," Houston's celebrity mental health expert, Dr. James S. Flowers, Ph.D., LPC-S, sits down with actor and comedian Marlon Wayans to discuss the intersections of grief, trauma, and comedy.
"You have this skill set to take something so dark and find something funny about it," said Wayans, "It doesn't mean you don't deal with that pain. It's just you go, ok what's funny about it?"
This week's episode is perfect for the current moment as we are coming off the heels of Mother's Day and are still in the midst of Mental Health Awareness Month. In their poignant discussion, Flowers and Wayans reveal the heartbreak and potential for comedy and healing within the struggles of losing their mothers.
"My new set right now, I talk about the most traumatic thing that ever happened to me, which was losing my mother," said Wayans, "And that's crazy that you would make a set about losing your mother. Like what's funny about that? I don't know. It helped to heal me."
"Understanding the Human Condition with Dr. James Flowers" is a weekly podcast in which Dr. Flowers and his most-admired mentors, respected colleagues and VIP guests, share valuable insight into underlying health causes, conditions and issues. These in-depth yet approachable episodes are a great resource for both private individuals and industry professionals. New episodes are released every Thursday on YouTube, Soundcloud,Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and iHeartRadio
The esteemed host, Dr. James Flowers, is one of the most recognized and respected names in the field of chronic pain, mental health, and substance use disorders, both nationally and internationally. Dr. Flowers is the founder of J. Flowers Health Institute located in Houston, Texas.
