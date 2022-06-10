Vault Video Productions has announced that the TV series Capo Rise To Power will be filmed in Miami in June. Directed by Ashley De Grandy (Metanoia (2020), ViviR 2017), the Mafia saga's principal role of Michael Baresi is played by actor Jimmy Barbarise.
LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vault Video Productions has announced that the TV series Capo Rise To Power will be filmed in Miami in June. Directed by award winner Director/Producer/Writer Ashley De Grandy (Metanoia (2020), ViviR (2017)), the Mafia saga's principal role of Michael Baresi is played by actor Jimmy Barbarise, a New York native best known for his recurring supporting roles on TV Shows "Finessing" and "Gravesend Season 2". De Grandy said, "Jimmy Barbarise was born to play the role of Michael Baresi. His talent, background, and attitude prepared him for this once-in-a-lifetime principal role".
Jimmy Barbarise is experienced and talented in both acting and screenwriting. He's appeared in a wide range of roles, from independent films to television. His work in the short film Gianna is a testament of his dedication to his craft. His most ambitious project to date, Capo: Rise to Power, shoots this summer, and there is no better actor, that I as director, would choose to play the main role of "Michael" for the series.
"It's never too late to start. Don't let life pass you by. God has a plan for all of us. If you truly have a passion for something, chase it with no regrets." -Jimmy Barbarise
Current & Past Projects
Supporting roles in independent movies:
Everybody is a realtor - October 2022
Camp Crystal Lake - February 2022
The House of the Lord - July 2021
Giana - September 2021
Charity Work
