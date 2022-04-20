In tune with the action taken by Elon Musk in the corporate world, Bruno Pischiutta takes a stand on free speech in the film world with the motion picture "Spa".
HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veteran Greek actor Stavros Parcharidis and emerging young actress Stella Hinsen will join Greta Goldling, Stephanie Tripp, Camilla Roman, transgender Filipino actress Miss Seven, Jack Roper, wrestler Joe Legend, and two black actors, Martin Valentine from the UK and Shaquille Mathurin from the USA, in the cast of the upcoming feature film "Spa" (working title), produced by Daria Trifu, written and directed by Bruno Pischiutta.
Stavros Parcharidis is a Greek actor, writer and director who is working in film and theater since 1986.
In 2004, Parcharidis directed the film "Poreia" (On the Road) that was nominated for the Best Short Film award at the Cannes Film Festival by Kodak. He also directed and starred in "Favorite Town" (2014) that received a nomination for Best Actor at the Avant Premiere Festival in Athens.
As an actor, he has collaborated with all major television channels in Greece and worked in series such as "Comfuzio", "Aman", "Reportage Without Borders", as well as in major film productions such as "It's a Long Road" by Pantelis Voulgaris, "The Hunt of the Hare" by Nikos Vezyrgiannis, and "The Flower of the Lake" by Stamatis Tsarouchas.
In 1992, he founded the Maiotron Theater Company in Thessaloniki where he continues to serve as manager and art director. Since 1996, he is heading several theater centers in various municipalities of Greece where he directs and teaches theater.
Daria Trifu met Stavros in Greece. "When we met, a few years back, he showed me a film he had made. I was impressed by his realistic interpretation that reminded me of memorable performances realized by great actors in Fellini films. Stavros thrives in roles that are highly demanding on both body and mind. His latest work will soon be seen in the Yannis Aivazis directed drama 'Abyss In', a film he wrote and stars in, that tackles the degenerating human condition of a man who is slowly loosing his mind. Stavros and I are good friends today, and I feel privileged to make my screen debut alongside him, and under Bruno Pischiutta's masterful direction in 'Spa'."
Stella Hinsen loves being in front of the camera, has an unlimited passion for acting, and is determined to become a movie star. In 2022, Stella graduated from the International Film Workshops of Pischiutta; there, she acquired the knowledge necessary to a professional actor.
"It is a real pleasure to mentor Stella," says Bruno Pischiutta. "Very mature and extremely intelligent, she loves performing and she possesses rare qualities that allow her to play exceptionally well, as she demonstrated during the Workshops, in various roles and with a wide range of possibilities. She can be believable in the part of a young victim who elicits pity, and in darker, more diverse roles. Stella is a special actress, and has many talents and inclinations that can undoubtedly lead her to the stardom she so desires."
"Spa" is Pischiutta's most anticipated work, and is expected to be his greatest directorial performance since "Punctured Hope", the critically acclaimed feature on women's genital mutilation, shot in Africa and qualified for nomination consideration at the Academy Awards® in 2010.
"Spa", a non-violent film, will have a sexual content that accentuates its dramatic ending and that will make this main stream movie very popular. The picture will be filmed partly in London and partly in a touristic resort located by the Aegean Sea in Greece.
The plot contains a very important element that will be kept secret until the film's release. The narrative follows several female characters and love stories that are typical in today's dating scene. The extreme originality of the 'secret element' promises to move the viewers' attention and to create an irresistible point of attraction.
There will be two ways to understand the film: the simplest one will be to follow the love affairs where very particular morals can be found, but there will also be a much more sophisticated way of reading the plot that underlines the need for easier communication and freedom of speech.
"Spa" has the ingredients to become a landmark in movie history because, like Francis Ford Coppola, Pischiutta is not afraid of risk. In this film, Pischiutta makes an artistic directorial choice with respect to the casting by organizing a fabulous and priceless ensemble of actors that brings back memories of the one in Dennis Hopper's "Easy Rider."
Bruno Pischiutta says: "Love and sexual relationships are today more complicated than ever. They are often interracial, and sometimes they involve LGBT characters in a kaleidoscope of different nationalities, traditions and ways. Love relationships are not caused and motivated by logic but by passion, and the strength of passion gives them life and rules them in a constant fluctuating variation that is always interesting and often surprising."
The film will be released worldwide by globalcinema.online, Global Film Studio's pay-per-view streaming service for non-violent films. The streaming channel expects that one to two million viewers will watch the film in its first weekend of release.
Global Film Studio Inc. is a private media company focused on ventures that are socially conscious and nonviolent. It was federally incorporated in Canada in 2011. The Company's activities revolve around film production and distribution, talent management, film festival organization, and publishing. Global Film Studio has six divisions that include the Global Nonviolent Film Festival (est. 2012), Global Film Actors Agency (est. 2012), and Global Cinema Online (est. April 2021): globalfilmstudio.com
Global Film Actors Agency is unique in the world and offers to new and emerging English speaking film actors the best deal, the best support and the best chance for success. The Agency applies the Hollywood Studio system used in the 1950s to create stars such as Elizabeth Taylor, Grace Kelly, and Marilyn Monroe: globalfilmactors.com
Bruno Pischiutta is one of the last great Italian directors of his generation, and the only one who has lived and worked in America for forty years. During his film career, he created and developed numerous feature films in Europe, America, Africa and Asia, and won major awards in several countries. In China, he wrote and developed the feature film "The Sepia Portrait", and in Ghana he completed the feature film "Punctured Hope" that the Hollywood Political Film Society proposed for nomination at the 2010 Academy Awards®: brunopischiutta.com
Daria Trifu is a Canadian film producer and media entrepreneur. Born in Romania, she moved to Canada in 1999. In 2003, she opened her first film company, Adhara Properties, that financed and produced the critically acclaimed feature film "Punctured Hope". Trifu is the founder and editor of the arts, entertainment and business magazine, Daria!, co-founder of the Global Nonviolent Film Festival, co-founder and executive in charge of the streaming channel, globalcinema.online, and co-founder, president and C.E.O. of Global Film Studio.
