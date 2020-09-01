iab_Logo.jpg
By Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IAB today announced actress and comedian Franchesca Ramsey will host this year's virtual IAB Podcast Upfront 2020 from September 9 to September 11. With more than 2,500 registered to attend next week's event, the Podcast Upfront 2020 will shatter all previous audience records—highlighting the growing prominence of podcasts in the U.S.

Ramsey is a writer, actress and video blogger based out of New York City. A former writer and contributor for The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore on Comedy Central, most recently she wrote for the 2020 Oscars and is currently the host of the MTV News web series Decoded.

"Franchesca is the perfect host for this year's record-breaking event," said David Cohen, President, IAB. "She is someone who's helped redefine the possibilities of digital entertainment and we're looking forward to having her lead us through three days of incredible presentations and insights on the power of podcasts."

"I'm honored to host podcasting's biggest event with such an incredible roster of trailblazing presenters," said Franchesca Ramsey. "I'm also excited to be joined by three amazing co-hosts, but mostly I'm hyped to be part of an event that won't be filmed in my living room."

Ramsey will be teamed with co-hosts:

  • Wednesday (9/9): Sarah Gonzalez, Host and Reporter, NPR's Planet Money 
  • Thursday (9/10): Chris Jericho, Host of Talk is Jericho, Westwood One Podcast Network
  • Friday (9/11): Julián Castro, Host, "Our America," Lemonada Media

 

IAB 2020 Podcast Upfront Schedule (September 9 to September 11)

All times are in EST; timing is not exact and subject to change as there will be a mixture of pre-recorded and live events throughout the day

Wednesday, September 9

Thursday, September 10

Friday, September 11

12:00pm

Tom Webster Keynote

12:00pm

ESPN

12:00pm

Westwood One

12:15pm

NPR

12:25pm

Barstool Sports

12:30pm

PMM

12:40pm

IAB Welcome with

David Cohen

12:45pm

ViacomCBS

12:50pm

Live Recording of the

Monthly Report Podcast

12:45pm

Cadence13 and Pineapple

Street Studios, both part of

Entercom's podcast network

1:05pm

Vox Media Podcast

Network

1:25pm

ART19

1:10pm

Forever Dog Productions

1:25pm

LAist

1:45pm

Authentic

1:25pm

AdsWizz*

2:00pm

American Public Media

2:10pm

Meredith Corporation

1:55pm

Stitcher

2:20pm

Acast featuring BBC

2:30pm

Digiday Podcast Upfront

Wrap Party

2:20pm

Wondery

2:45pm

Podsights*


2:40pm

WarnerMedia Podcast

Network

2:55pm

Pushkin Industries

2:55pm

iHeartRadio

3:10pm

The New York Times

3:20pm

Sony Music Entertainment


* Indicates insights presentation 

For more information about IAB and to keep updated on IAB Podcast Upfront, please visit www.iab.com/podcastupfront.

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership is comprised of more than 650 leading media companies, brands, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

