NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IAB today announced actress and comedian Franchesca Ramsey will host this year's virtual IAB Podcast Upfront 2020 from September 9 to September 11. With more than 2,500 registered to attend next week's event, the Podcast Upfront 2020 will shatter all previous audience records—highlighting the growing prominence of podcasts in the U.S.
Ramsey is a writer, actress and video blogger based out of New York City. A former writer and contributor for The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore on Comedy Central, most recently she wrote for the 2020 Oscars and is currently the host of the MTV News web series Decoded.
"Franchesca is the perfect host for this year's record-breaking event," said David Cohen, President, IAB. "She is someone who's helped redefine the possibilities of digital entertainment and we're looking forward to having her lead us through three days of incredible presentations and insights on the power of podcasts."
"I'm honored to host podcasting's biggest event with such an incredible roster of trailblazing presenters," said Franchesca Ramsey. "I'm also excited to be joined by three amazing co-hosts, but mostly I'm hyped to be part of an event that won't be filmed in my living room."
Ramsey will be teamed with co-hosts:
- Wednesday (9/9): Sarah Gonzalez, Host and Reporter, NPR's Planet Money
- Thursday (9/10): Chris Jericho, Host of Talk is Jericho, Westwood One Podcast Network
- Friday (9/11): Julián Castro, Host, "Our America," Lemonada Media
IAB 2020 Podcast Upfront Schedule (September 9 to September 11)
All times are in EST; timing is not exact and subject to change as there will be a mixture of pre-recorded and live events throughout the day
Wednesday, September 9
Thursday, September 10
Friday, September 11
12:00pm
Tom Webster Keynote
12:00pm
ESPN
12:00pm
Westwood One
12:15pm
NPR
12:25pm
Barstool Sports
12:30pm
PMM
12:40pm
IAB Welcome with
David Cohen
12:45pm
ViacomCBS
12:50pm
Live Recording of the
Monthly Report Podcast
12:45pm
Cadence13 and Pineapple
Street Studios, both part of
Entercom's podcast network
1:05pm
Vox Media Podcast
Network
1:25pm
ART19
1:10pm
Forever Dog Productions
1:25pm
LAist
1:45pm
Authentic
1:25pm
AdsWizz*
2:00pm
American Public Media
2:10pm
Meredith Corporation
1:55pm
Stitcher
2:20pm
Acast featuring BBC
2:30pm
Digiday Podcast Upfront
Wrap Party
2:20pm
Wondery
2:45pm
Podsights*
2:40pm
WarnerMedia Podcast
Network
2:55pm
Pushkin Industries
2:55pm
iHeartRadio
3:10pm
The New York Times
3:20pm
Sony Music Entertainment
* Indicates insights presentation
