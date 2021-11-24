HOUSTON, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the world enters an age that sees the scars and aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, digital marketing has become the preferred marketing method for most businesses. There are multiple ways for a business to gain visibility online, so Actual SEO Media, Inc. offers some general tips on Internet marketing.
- Press Releases
The power of the press has been around for ages. It's a way to get a business's name out there and draw people back to its site. Press releases allow a business to announce news, give an expert opinion, or inform the masses.
By incorporating hyperlinks and keywords into the body of the press release that leads back to an appropriate page on the company website, it'll increase the website's search engine ranking. It'll also give readers another reason to visit the website once they see that the business has valuable content.
- Articles and Blogs
The pen is mightier than the sword, or rather, the keyboard is mightier than the gun. Posting blogs and writing keyword articles give people online a reason to mingle as they search for information concerning what they searched. Providing valuable content, relevant information, and a positive online experience through article writing means users are more likely to return to the website in the future.
Comments on blog posts are also high-quality backlinks to the website. Genuine comments that aren't spam can boost a website's credibility in Google's eyes and bump the website up in the search results rankings.
- Transparency
Being upfront and transparent with clients. Informing potential consumers about the pros and cons of a business's products can allow them to better trust the business's claims. Of course, this doesn't mean to broadcast the disadvantage in a negative way, but rather spin it in a better light.
This is also a good way to build brand loyalty. The more customers trust a business and what they have to say, the more return customers the business will have.
- Social Media
Social media services and platforms are essentially another way to advertise by word-of-mouth. Of course, instead of being in person, it happens online in the presence of everyone else on the web. If the business has a positive reputation on social media, there's a higher chance that people will visit the website.
Even if a business has multiple social media accounts, if it isn't active on them, then there's no point in having it in the first place. Remaining active and interacting with the public is the best way to attract potential leads through social media.
- Optimize the Website
For everything else to work, a business would need a website that allows potential customers to visit to check out what the business offers. If the website isn't designed well or loading slowly, those potential leads will leave out of disinterest or frustration.
Ensuring that the website runs smoothly, loads quickly, and navigates easily will not only earn it a high ranking in Google's search results, it'll also make sure customers will decide to stick around.
