NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ad Spending Market by Type (Digital, TV, OOH, and Print) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The potential growth difference for the Ad spending market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 342.32 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 8.75% during this period.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver: An increase in the number of Ad-exchange platforms is one of the key drivers likely to drive the market's growth during the forecast period. Various platforms, such as Google, Yahoo, and Facebook, have encouraged RTB-based advertising. With an increase in the number of visitors logging into Facebook, the global RTB market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. Beacons are an increasingly popular choice for Ad spending apart from social media platforms. These factors will drive the market growth.
- Market Challenge: The high cost of advertising will emerge as one of the key factors expected to limit the market growth. As a result of the high cost of advertising, the global Ad spending market is witnessing a transition toward digital media. The use of digital forms, such as digital magazines and newspapers, along with mediums such as mobile devices and desktops, will incur lower costs compared with print and broadcast advertising.
Key Market Segment Highlights:
The ad spending market report is segmented by Type (Digital, TV, OOH, and Print) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
- The digital type segment will account for the largest ad spending market share in 2021. The segment will continue to retain its market dominance throughout the forecast period due to the rapid adoption of digital platforms by many companies for advertising and marketing purposes, to reach a larger audience to stay competitive in the market,
- North America will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for Ad spending in North America. The increasing amount of time spent on digital media and the presence of numerous brand managers and advertising agencies will accelerate the Ad spending market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- Alphabet Inc.
- Baidu Inc.
- Burkhart Advertising Inc.
- Captivate LLC
- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.
- Comcast Corp.
- Daniel J. Edelman Holdings Inc.
- Fairway Outdoor LLC
- Focus Media Information Technology Co. Ltd.
- JCDecaux Holding
- Meta Platforms Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- OUTFRONT Media Inc.
- Publicis Groupe SA
- Stroer SE and Co. KGaA
- The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.
- Twitter Inc.
- Verizon Communications Inc.
- WPP Plc
- Omnicom Group Inc.
Ad Spending Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.75%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 342.32 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.67
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., Baidu Inc., Burkhart Advertising Inc., Captivate LLC, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., Comcast Corp., Daniel J. Edelman Holdings Inc., Fairway Outdoor LLC, Focus Media Information Technology Co. Ltd., JCDecaux Holding, Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., OUTFRONT Media Inc., Publicis Groupe SA, Stroer SE and Co. KGaA, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., Twitter Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., WPP Plc, and Omnicom Group Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Digital - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Digital - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Digital - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Digital - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Digital - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 TV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on TV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on TV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on TV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on TV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 OOH - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on OOH - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on OOH - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on OOH - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on OOH - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Print - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Print - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Print - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Print - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Print - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 95: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Alphabet Inc.
- Exhibit 97: Alphabet Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 99: Alphabet Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 100: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 101: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Baidu Inc.
- Exhibit 102: Baidu Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 103: Baidu Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 104: Baidu Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 105: Baidu Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 106: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 108: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 109: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Comcast Corp.
- Exhibit 110: Comcast Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Comcast Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 112: Comcast Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 113: Comcast Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 114: Comcast Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Daniel J. Edelman Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 115: Daniel J. Edelman Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Daniel J. Edelman Holdings Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: Daniel J. Edelman Holdings Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 118: Daniel J. Edelman Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.8 JCDecaux Holding
- Exhibit 119: JCDecaux Holding - Overview
- Exhibit 120: JCDecaux Holding - Business segments
- Exhibit 121: JCDecaux Holding - Key news
- Exhibit 122: JCDecaux Holding - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: JCDecaux Holding - Segment focus
- 10.9 Meta Platforms Inc.
- Exhibit 124: Meta Platforms Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Meta Platforms Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 126: Meta Platforms Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 127: Meta Platforms Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 128: Meta Platforms Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Omnicom Group Inc.
- Exhibit 129: Omnicom Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Omnicom Group Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 131: Omnicom Group Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 132: Omnicom Group Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 133: Omnicom Group Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Publicis Groupe SA
- Exhibit 134: Publicis Groupe SA - Overview
- Exhibit 135: Publicis Groupe SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 136: Publicis Groupe SA - Key news
- Exhibit 137: Publicis Groupe SA - Key offerings
- 10.12 The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.
- Exhibit 138: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 139: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 140: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 141: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 142: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 143: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 144: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 145: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 146: Research methodology
- Exhibit 147: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 148: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 149: List of abbreviations
