LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today announced that AdColony, a Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) company, has been selected as the winner of the "Best Overall AdTech Company" award in the fourth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program. This is AdColony's second MarTech Breakthrough award having won "Best Digital Ad Network" in 2020.
AdColony, the in-app marketplace for brands, places special emphasis on transparency and reliability for its partners, and is the first mobile ad platform to be integrated with all three major viewability partners IAS, MOAT, and DoubleVerify, and also leads the in-app space with adoption of the IAB's Open Measurement standard. These efforts ensure video ads are being seen, measured, are brand-safe, and make an impact.
AdColony is known throughout the in-app mobile video advertising space for its unparalleled third-party verified viewability rates, exclusive Aurora™ HD Video, Aurora™ Playable, and its industry-leading Instant-Play™ technologies, rich media formats, global performance advertising business, programmatic marketplace, and extensive SDK footprint in the Top 1000 apps worldwide.
"As one of the largest mobile advertising platforms in the world with a reach of more than 1.5 billion monthly users globally, AdColony's mission is to drive business outcomes that matter for advertisers and publishers," said Jude O'Connor, AdColony's chief revenue officer. "We are incredibly grateful to receive this industry recognition and 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Award and look forward to continued momentum and success in driving results for our clients."
The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.
"AdColony was a pioneering innovator just as smartphone technology was accelerating a decade ago, recognizing the need for new types of ads such as interstitials, overlays, native and high-end video," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "Years later, AdColony's continues to deliver "breakthrough" interactive campaigns and best-in-class mobile technology result in the highest-quality mobile ad experiences. With a reach of more than 1.5 billion monthly users across the globe, AdColony is perched at the forefront of this evolving space and we are proud to award AdColony with our marquee 'Best Overall AdTech Company' award for 2021."
About MarTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.
About AdColony
AdColony, part of Digital Turbine's leading independent mobile growth and monetization platform, drives business outcomes that matter for brands & agencies expanding their reach with the power of mobile, and helping app publishers grow via monetization and user acquisition tools. AdColony has a reach of more than 1.5 billion monthly users across the globe and is known for its award-winning video creative, with cutting-edge ad engagement innovations like Instant-Play™, Aurora™ HD Video, Playables, and more.
