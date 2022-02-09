CANCUN, Mexico, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunset World Group announced that Sunset Admiral Yacht Club & Marina will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2022 and the company is organizing another edition of its Sunset World Boat Parade on February 25. The event will have a "Carnival" theme and the marina's boats will be decorated and will welcome vacation club members, who will enjoy a lively party while sailing on the Nichupté Lagoon.
This fantastic experience is exclusively for Sunset World Group members and will consist of boarding the boats decorated in the most extravagant carnival style and then sailing along Cancun's Hotel Zone at sunset while dancing and enjoying exotic cocktails and surprising appetizers. This event will follow all COVID-19 safety protocols.
"Our goal is for our members to have fun and celebrate Sunset Admiral Yacht Club & Marina's 20th anniversary with us," said Annie Arroyo, Sunset World Group Corporate Branding and Communication Director. "What better way to celebrate than by bringing back our beloved Sunset World Boat Parade," she concluded.
Sunset Admiral Yacht Club & Marina offers private yacht rentals for an adventurous or romantic journey, and other activities like snorkeling and diving tours, tours to Isla Mujeres and fishing excursions. Our fleet includes luxury yachts, speed boats and fishing boats. Sunset Admiral Yacht Club & Marina's professional crew is always ready to serve you with warm, authentic Mexican hospitality.
Sunset World Group is a family-owned Mexican company and a leader in the hospitality industry, offering authentic and unforgettable vacation experiences in Cancun and the Riviera Maya. It was founded more than 30 years ago and has grown to offer six resorts, world-class travel services, amenities and a diverse network of operational and marketing solutions that focus on providing the best vacation experiences for its Members and guests. From cultural excursions to water sports, the Members of Sunset World are never far from their next great adventure.
Media Contact
Nayely Nahuat, Sunset World, +52 (998) 287 3502, marcom@sunset.com.mx
SOURCE Sunset World