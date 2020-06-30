NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adorama, the trusted source for market-leading photo, video, audio, and computer equipment and information, announced its fourth Create No Matter What Challenge: Summer Nights, a nighttime photography contest. Revealed by photographer Pye Jirsa, the Summer Nights challenge asks entrants to explore astrophotography, nighttime cityscapes, or even nighttime portraits and submit their best images for a chance to win. One grand prize winner will receive a Nikon Z6 camera package worth more than $3,000, and three runners-up will be selected and receive a Prograde memory card.
"Summer is officially here and that means longer, warmer nights, and added opportunity and time to expand on your nighttime photography," said Mary-Irene Marek, Director of Content and Social Media for Adorama. "We've teamed up with sponsors Nikon, Prograde, Profoto, NiSi, and Benro to bring the fourth challenge, 'Summer Nights'. Regardless of where you live or what gear you have, we want you to Create No Matter What. Make sure to submit your best nighttime photos online and also post on social using #CreateNoMatterWhat and #Adorama!"
Adorama's #CreateNoMatterWhat campaign is a community-based hashtag to engage with and encourage creators to explore new areas of creativity. Whether it's photography, videography, audio, design or editing, #CreateNoMatterWhat focuses on new ways to create, learn and think outside the box.
To enter the Summer Nights Challenge, participants should submit a completed online entry form and up to five images that demonstrate their talents, skills and vision as a photographer. Winners will be selected based on the following criteria: adherence/appropriateness to the challenge theme, originality of expression, quality of artistic composition and aesthetic design, composition, lighting, and visual and emotional impact.
The Summer Nights Photography Challenge is open now through July 8th at 11:59 PM ET. The winner will be announced on July 10th at 12 p.m. ET.
To learn more about the Summer Nights Photography Challenge and submit up to five entries for a chance to win, visit www.adorama.com/cnmw.
