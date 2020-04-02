NEW YORK, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adorama, the trusted source for market-leading photo, video, audio, and computer equipment and information, has been selected as a Shorty Award Finalist in six categories for its AdoramaTV YouTube channel and various Instagram campaigns. The Shorty Awards, now in its 12th year, were the first award show to honor social media influencers and campaigns and remain the most prominent award show of its kind today.
Adorama is a finalist in the following categories:
- Best Overall YouTube Presence: AdoramaTV
- Best in Influencer & Celebrity Instagram Campaign: Top Photographer Challenge with Nigel Barker
- Best Use of Instagram: Top Photographer Challenge with Nigel Barker
- Best Influencer & Celebrity YouTube Campaign: My Travel Diary: Kenya
- Best Use of Instagram Live: Styling on a Budget for Fashion Photography with Lindsay Adler
- Best Instructional Video: Rim Lighting for Portraits: Take and Make Great Photography with Gavin Hoey
Brand and organization winners will be announced leading up to and during the awards ceremony on May 3rd, 2020 in New York City. This year's show will be a digital-only event in light of public health concerns surrounding COVID-19.
"We are thrilled to be named a finalist in the Shorty Awards for the creative work we've done on our social media channels," said Mary-Irene Marek, Director of Content and Social Media for Adorama. "Adorama's mission is to inspire, educate and equip creators to make their dreams a reality. The platforms and campaigns honored by the Shorty Awards represent our commitment to keep creatives inspired and connected to both the pros and their peers in the online community."
The Shorty Awards continue to recognize the most influential, popular, and culturally relevant brands, organizations, agencies, campaigns and influencers across social media. Finalists were selected by members of the Real Time Academy of Short Form Arts & Sciences, comprised of luminaries from advertising, media, entertainment and technology.
About Adorama Inc.
Adorama has been serving customers for more than 40 years and has grown from its flagship NYC store to include five successful online retailers: Adorama, Sunny Sports, Leisure Pro, Scuba.com, and PRINTIQUE. Shopping is available online or at the company's storefront in New York City, featuring both Adorama and Leisure Pro showrooms. The company also rents equipment through Adorama Rental Co. in Manhattan and Brooklyn and serves institutions via Adorama Business Solutions. Adorama customers can connect to a network of experts through its interactive blog 42West, through AdoramaTV, social media, and with live online and in-store events.
About The Shorty Awards
The Shorty Awards honor the best of social media and are produced by Sawhorse Media, a New York-based technology startup. Sawhorse also created and runs Muck Rack, the leading software platform that helps fortune 500 companies, brands, PR agencies and journalists build relationships, monitor news and measure the impact of media.
