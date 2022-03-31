AdPlayer.Pro to make new outstream video ad format variations available for its Supply partners' use.
KYIV, Ukraine, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdPlayer.Pro, an international provider of outstream video advertising solutions will be adding new capabilities in the flagship video ad units, supported by its ad-enabled video player tech.
According to the company's official announcement, the new functionality will imply newly-implemented video ad format variations in the outstream spectrum. In particular, AdPlayer.Pro's Supply partners will be able to set up one or multiple video ad breaks within InPage, InView and other outstream ad units, integrated into their website/apps.
As Mr. Liaskovskyi, the AdPlayer.Pro CEO explained, unlike the more conventional outstream video ads, the upgraded variations will enable publishers of editorial inventory to gain more flexibility in terms of video ad display, hence making their inventory monetization smoother.
"This upcoming release will definitely be a crucial enhancement for publishers wishing to maximize the effectiveness of their monetization strategy, while keeping their readers' advertising experience non-disruptive," he claimed.
More importantly, according to Mr. Liaskovskyi, more essential functional upgrades will be added to the AdPlayer.Pro's video ad player solution in the next months, too.
About AdPlayer.Pro
Founded in 2016, AdPlayer.Pro has already distinguished itself in the crowded digital video ad market by being able to meet the ever-changing industry needs with a broad range of innovative outstream video advertising solutions.
