KYIV, Ukraine, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdPlayer.Pro, a global provider of outstream video ads solutions, has released essential updates for its video ad server users on the Demand side.
According to the official announcement, one of the most crucial upgrades implies advertisers' ability to connect videos from their YouTube channels as a source of Demand for outstream ad placements on publishers' digital properties.
The released functionality unlocks new marketing opportunities for brands wishing to promote their YouTube channels, while enabling advertising businesses to optimize their resources used for the video ad creatives production.
More importantly, the newly-introduced YouTube Demand feature allows brands and agencies to improve A/B testing of various video ad creatives on a single placement, working with existing YouTube videos, instead of creating new ones each time.
The new functional capabilities also implies exceptional benefits for publishers of editorial content, by simplifying the approval and optimization of video ad creatives for outstream placements on their web/app properties.
As Anton Liaskovskyi, the AdPlayer.Pro CEO claimed, the newly-released functionality has already become quite a hit among the AdPlayer.Pro video ad server users.
"Well, it's simple. The new YouTube Demand feature really makes things much easier for advertisers, in terms of prep and launch of digital video advertising campaigns in the premium editorial environment. The campaign setup doesn't require any extra production efforts, and literally takes seconds," he explained.
