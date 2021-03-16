KYIV, Ukraine, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdPlayer.Pro, a global provider of outstream video ads solutions, has released essential updates for its video ad server users on the Demand side.

According to the official announcement, one of the most crucial upgrades implies advertisers' ability to connect videos from their YouTube channels as a source of Demand for outstream ad placements on publishers' digital properties.

The released functionality unlocks new marketing opportunities for brands wishing to promote their YouTube channels, while enabling advertising businesses to optimize their resources used for the video ad creatives production.

More importantly, the newly-introduced YouTube Demand feature allows brands and agencies to improve A/B testing of various video ad creatives on a single placement, working with existing YouTube videos, instead of creating new ones each time.

The new functional capabilities also implies exceptional benefits for publishers of editorial content, by simplifying the approval and optimization of video ad creatives for outstream placements on their web/app properties.

As Anton Liaskovskyi, the AdPlayer.Pro CEO claimed, the newly-released functionality has already become quite a hit among the AdPlayer.Pro video ad server users.

"Well, it's simple. The new YouTube Demand feature really makes things much easier for advertisers, in terms of prep and launch of digital video advertising campaigns in the premium editorial environment. The campaign setup doesn't require any extra production efforts, and literally takes seconds," he explained.

For more information about AdPlayer.Pro video ad tech solutions, please contact business@adplayer.pro

About AdPlayer.Pro

Founded in 2016, AdPlayer.Pro has already distinguished itself in the crowded digital video ad market by being able to meet the ever-changing industry needs with a broad range of innovative outstream video advertising solutions.

For more information, please visit https://adplayer.pro

Media Contact

Irin Len, AdPlayer.Pro, +380 505241365, pr@adplayer.pro

Twitter

 

SOURCE AdPlayer.Pro

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.