LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdShare, the leading social media monetization service for music, film, television, and sports rights-holders online, passed 100 billion views milestone for the 12 months ending April 1, 2021. The announcement was made by AdShare Director of Global Operations Jake Kim. The amount of views represents a 22.8 percent increase over the previous twelve-month period.
Leading AdShare high performers included YG, Kakao M and Times Music India. Other standout performers included Cube, JVR and Golden Dynamic. AdShare utilizes HAWK technology to identify, track and monetize copyrighted content, optimizing revenue for content creators found on YouTube, Google and SOUNDCLOUD.
"It was an amazing twelve month period for us at AdShare," says Kim. "There was a combination of factors for the increase. COVID increased the views, another one is the rise of regional Mexican music. Another factor would be YouTube music increasing its reach."
According to Cordcuttersnews.com, streaming consumption soared the last year, with YouTube reporting the largest rise in viewing. Usage by adults on the channel increased to 81 percent of the population, up from 73 percent in 2019. Studies from various sources all drew the same conclusion; in the months since the pandemic hit last spring, hundreds of millions people turned to streaming entertainment content during the lockdown. The increase was experienced by all streaming services across all devices including TVs, smartphones, etc.
